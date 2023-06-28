Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

This Chip Stock Keeps Running Higher on AI and EV Hype -- Too Late to Buy?

By Nicholas Rossolillo – Jun 28, 2023 at 10:15AM

Key Points

  • Lam Research seems to be defying gravity right now as its earnings fall but its stock price surges.
  • Perhaps a pullback will eventually come, but it's a very rosy long-term future that's driving the shares higher right now.
  • In a monumentally important niche of the industrial technology world, the company might still be worth monitoring right now.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

At Lam Research, it's all about controlling costs at the moment, but that may not need to last long.

Lam Research (LRCX -0.81%) stock keeps going up. This may be a bit confounding, given that the company's largest end market, memory chip manufacturing, is in a deep slump due to excess inventory. Investors don't seem to care much. Shares are up nearly 50% so far this year and are re-approaching all-time highs.  

Perhaps we can blame the current hype cycle focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and all of its game-changing potential, as well as electric vehicles (EVs) going mainstream. That's fair. But is Lam Research still a buy after the recent surge?

The importance of advanced chips and packaging

Lam Research has made a couple of moves lately highlighting the coming boom in advanced chips used in AI systems and EVs. Last November, it bought a small business called SEMSYSCO off the hands of a private equity company.

SEMSYSCO specializes in advanced chip-packaging equipment, particularly for complex systems used for AI, cloud computing, and other data-intensive applications (like the modern vehicle). Packaging is when a silicon wafer (what you can often see someone in a lab suit holding in a chip fab facility) is diced up into chips, then assembled into a computer.  

More recently, Lam announced some new chip manufacturing equipment it cooked up in-house. Dubbed the Coronus DX, this machine is involved in the complicated manufacture of the wafers themselves, before the packaging step.

In the company's words, here's what the Coronus DX does: "As semiconductors continue to scale, manufacturing becomes increasingly complex with hundreds of process steps needed to build nanometer-sized devices on a silicon wafer. In a single step, Coronus DX deposits a proprietary layer of protective film on both sides of the wafer edge that helps prevent defects and damage that can often occur during advanced semiconductor manufacturing."  

Why is this important? When it comes time to dice up those wafers into chips, oftentimes the edges are unusable. That's a growing problem with the most advanced chipmaking processes. Basically, Lam has a way to make more of the edge of the wafer usable, decreasing waste and increasing the number of chips that can be sold per wafer (known as the "yield" in industry parlance).  

As companies grapple with the rising expense of AI and EVs, better yield from manufacturing can be a great way to boost profit margin early on in the semiconductor-development supply chain. 

Lam and friends have deep hooks in this economy

Lam isn't the only company developing advanced equipment for chips that eventually find their way in AI supercomputers and EVs. The cost to develop these chips has soared over the last decade, and that trend isn't going to ease anytime soon. 

As the price tag rises, more power has concentrated into Lam and the other top four chip manufacturing equipment companies that form an oligopoly. Whether you're Intel (INTC -2.04%) or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM -1.40%) or Texas Instruments (TXN -0.79%), it doesn't matter; you're highly reliant on these equipment makers.

Besides Lam, they are as follows (from most revenue to least):

  • Applied Materials (AMAT -1.99%): The generalist with the broadest portfolio of chipmaking equipment.
  • ASML Holding (ASML -0.82%): The specialist, focused on lithography equipment, including a monopoly on the most advanced type called extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography.
  • Tokyo Electron (TOEL.Y 0.09%): Another broad portfolio of equipment like Lam and Applied, including coater/developers that deposit chemicals on wafers used in crafting fine features of chips.
  • KLA Corp (KLAC -0.82%): The specialist in metrology and process diagnostic and control (PDC), used to ensure that the complex manufacturing processes are working as intended.

AMAT Revenue (TTM) Chart

Data by YCharts.

Time to be cautious, or just keep buying?

There's a clear path to long-term growth for Lam and its peers as the semiconductor industry goes from just shy of $600 billion in global sales in 2022 to $1 trillion per year by the end of this decade. But there will be bumps in the road, as there are with any manufacturing industry. And 2023 is one of those years

Lam said its quarter that ends in June will produce about $3.1 billion in revenue and earnings per share (EPS) of $4.75. That's a steep drop from the quarter just six months prior that ended in December 2022, when revenue was nearly $5.3 billion and EPS was $10.77. And yet, the stock is up since then. Have investors lost their minds?  

Likely not. A number of months back, Lam shares were cheap -- and a solid argument could be made that they still are. Despite a nasty downturn driven primarily by advanced memory chips (one of Lam's top chip-fab end markets), the company is still highly profitable. Thank strict cost controls management has put in place to help manage the nasty downturn of 2023. And by 2024, Lam is expected to be back in strong growth mode. 

Shares currently trade for 17 times trailing-12-month EPS, but 24 times next year's expected EPS. Clearly, Lam has some tough quarters ahead of it. However, again keep in mind it's still highly profitable even during one of the nastiest downturns for the chip market in decades.  

And what Lam is choosing to do to bridge the gap between now and when it eventually returns to growth mode is important. The company is returning excess cash to shareholders, especially leaning into its robust free cash flow to do so. Over the last reported 12 months, Lam generated $3.95 billion in free cash flow. It used $2.02 billion to buy back stock, and used much of the rest to pay a dividend (which currently yields 1.1% a year).

So is Lam Research stock a buy? Personally, I'm still in wait-and-see mode for now. I like the discount offered on Applied Materials and KLA Corp a bit more at the moment. But Lam's stellar rebound so far in 2023 isn't out of bounds. Keep this key under-the-radar player in the semiconductor industry on your radar.

Nicholas Rossolillo and his clients have positions in ASML, Applied Materials, and KLA. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Applied Materials, Lam Research, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool recommends Intel and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Lam Research Stock Quote
Lam Research
LRCX
$643.91 (-0.81%) $-5.25
ASML Stock Quote
ASML
ASML
$719.13 (-0.82%) $-5.95
Intel Stock Quote
Intel
INTC
$33.41 (-2.04%) $0.69
Texas Instruments Stock Quote
Texas Instruments
TXN
$174.92 (-0.79%) $-1.39
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Quote
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
TSM
$100.65 (-1.40%) $-1.43
Applied Materials Stock Quote
Applied Materials
AMAT
$143.63 (-1.99%) $-2.92
KLA Stock Quote
KLA
KLAC
$473.04 (-0.82%) $-3.90
Tokyo Electron Stock Quote
Tokyo Electron
TOEL.Y
$69.95 (0.09%) $0.06

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

semiconductor research, microchips
Is Top Chip Stock Lam Research a Buy Now for Long-Term Dividend Investors?
 semiconductors, design, chips, AI
With the Semiconductor Downturn Nearing Its End, Is Dividend Stock Lam Research a Buy Now?
 Copy of Jose Najarro (63)
Lam Research Forecasts Ugly Numbers for 2023, but Investors Might Be Interested in the Stock Anyway
 featured-transcript-logo
Lam Research (LRCX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 semiconductor technician with wafer in manufacturing plant
Semiconductor Stocks Are On the Rise: 3 Companies to Watch Right Now

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett in a crowd smiling.
54.5% of Warren Buffett's $366 Billion Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio is in These 2 Stocks
mature couple relaxing drinking wine together in their backyard
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks
$400, 4 rolled-up $100 bills, Benjamins
2 Simple Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now
e-commerce man smiling credit card
Got $5,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services