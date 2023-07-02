Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

3 Green Flags for Procter & Gamble Stock

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos – Jul 2, 2023 at 6:45AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The stock price for this consumer goods giant won't stay in the doldrums forever.

Judging by its stock price performance this year, you might think Procter & Gamble's (PG 1.58%) business was done growing. The consumer staples powerhouse sat out of the wider market's rally, falling slightly through late June compared to a 14% year-to-date surge in the S&P 500. That's an even worse performance than peer Kimberly-Clark (KMB 0.66%), which was up by about 1% over that time.

It's true that P&G stock is going through a demand slump right now as it rolls out price increases while consumer spending has been under pressure. But the long-term picture remains bright for this dividend payer. Three big factors point to excellent returns ahead for P&G shareholders.

1. P&G still has pricing power

Pricing power is a key sign of an unusually strong business, and P&G has it in spades. Its gross profit margin rose by 2 full percentage points in the most recent quarter at a time when many consumer staples companies are struggling to pass along their rising costs to consumers.

P&G was able to boost prices at a faster pace than Kimberly-Clark this past quarter, and its organic sales volume shrank at a more modest pace, too. These trends resulted in 7% higher overall sales compared to Kimberly-Clark's 5% boost.

"We delivered strong results ... in what continues to be a very difficult cost and operating environment," CEO Jon Moeller said in the company's most recent quarterly earnings press release.

2. High margins suggest P&G has efficient operations

P&G's bottom line results are even better. Its operating profit margin is holding above 20% of sales right now, while Kimberly-Clark's fell to below 14%.

PG Operating Margin (TTM) Chart

PG Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts.

Success on this score is good news for shareholders for several reasons, including how it impacts P&G's cash return program. The company now expects to pay around $9 billion in dividends this year while allocating as much as $8 billion toward stock buybacks. And P&G's margins have a good chance of rising over the next few quarters, too, as inflation moderates.

3. Cheaper shares

There are two upsides to P&G's declining stock price in 2023. The first is that it now trades at a cheaper valuation, likely laying the foundation for solid returns ahead. Shares are valued at about 4.5 times annual sales, down from closer to 5 at several points over the last few years. That's still a large premium compared to Kimberly-Clark, though, which is trading for about 2.3 times sales today.

P&G's dividend yield has also risen slightly thanks to the combination of that fairly flat stock price and a boosted payout. The 2.5% yield should be considered a solid bonus for owning this stock, in addition to the other cash returns headed shareholders' way through stock buybacks over the next few years.

Overall, there are good reasons to consider adding P&G to your portfolio while sentiment around the business is temporarily low. It's a market share leader in numerous product categories, it's still growing sales and boosting profits, and continued success along these lines should support market-beating returns for patient investors over the long term.

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Procter & Gamble Stock Quote
Procter & Gamble
PG
$151.74 (1.58%) $2.36
Kimberly-Clark Stock Quote
Kimberly-Clark
KMB
$138.06 (0.66%) $0.90

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

A person works on their laptop.
Looking for Reliable Passive Income? 2 Dividend King Stocks to Consider
 financial markets magnifying glass
Procter & Gamble Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
 reading labels on food products, shopping for groceries at mall
Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Clorox
 22_01_10 A person checking another person out at a grocery store with a person bagging _GettyImages-1174658807
3 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever
 falling cash happy investor
Buying This Stock Could Be the Smartest Thing You Ever Do

Our Most Popular Articles

Stock Market Crash Plunge Dollar Newspaper Invest Dow SP 500 Getty
U.S. Money Supply Is Doing Something Not Seen Since the Great Depression, and It May Signal a Big Move to Come for Stocks
dividends cart full of money on hundred dollar bills
Why I Recently Invested Another $600 Into This Magnificent High-Yield Dividend Stock
down 92% buy buy buy!!!
1 Growth Stock Down 92% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
A mom with a young child looking at a laptop at the kitchen table
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Incredible Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Soars 684%, According to Wall Street

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services