Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Is This Hot AI Stock Actually as Promising as Everyone Thinks?

By Justin Pope – Jul 2, 2023 at 6:58AM

Key Points

  • Upstart wants to disrupt the lending industry with AI.
  • Evidence suggests its technology works despite serious macroeconomic issues.
  • Continued support by the company's partner network points to long-term growth.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The stock has soared 170% since May. Is this a mirage or the start of something more?

Volatility can mess with your mind. It feels easier to trust a stock that slowly and steadily climbs higher without huge drops along the way than a stock that falls more than 90% and then jumps 170% in a matter of weeks.

Yet that's what is happening with Upstart Holdings (UPST 0.84%). It rocketed from its $20 initial public offering (IPO) price to more than $400 per share, even as one pundit praised the stock on television but couldn't explain what the company does, and then crashed to $12. And with the help of voracious investor thirst for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, the AI lender has now nearly tripled from its lows.

Now that you've readjusted your neck from that whiplash, it's time to sort out Upstart's investment prospects. It's OK to be skeptical of a stock that is so volatile, but there are tangible signs that the company can justify its recent hype.

How do banking, AI, and Upstart fit together?

Ironically, despite the vast ocean of data available today about consumers, whether banks lend them money or not still relies on a method that goes back to 1989 when the modern Fair Isaac FICO score was introduced. The FICO score isn't necessarily bad, but it's not perfect. Factors can affect people's score, restricting their access to credit -- even if they're qualified borrowers.

Upstart is challenging the FICO standard with its own offering. It uses AI and proprietary algorithms to analyze data for better lending decisions. It claims it can approve borrowers at the same rate but with 53% fewer defaults. Also, most loan approvals are automated, providing consumers with a faster user experience.

So how does it make money? Most of Upstart's revenue comes from referral fees. The company matches a prospective borrower with a personal loan from a lender that then originates the loan.

In other words, Upstart is sending what it believes to be qualified customers to its partner banks and collecting a finder's fee. It started with personal loans but has steadily expanded into auto loans and has its sights set on more categories.

Upstart tech seemingly works

It makes sense that a new technology such as AI could outperform something created decades ago. But investors must see hard evidence. That seems to be slowly accumulating. Below, you'll see a quarterly analysis that Upstart publishes, illustrating how its software identifies risk in borrowers versus FICO.

As you read from left to right, you'll notice that default-risk grades increase due to Upstart's grading system. Reading from top to bottom, you'll see how default rates increase, but by a lesser degree. Those are default rates based on FICO scores. In other words, FICO is letting some bad apples into the bushel, while Upstart is better at separating them.

Upstart's published data on risk separation performance.

Image source: Upstart Holdings.

Morningstar recently published a report about research done by Marco Di Maggio, director of the Harvard fintech lab, that found that Upstart is potentially having success giving credit (and at better interest rates) to borrowers with lower credit scores than what they're finding from traditional lenders. Keep in mind that the research, which agrees with Upstart's published findings, was co-authored by others including an Upstart scientist.

Lenders are supporting Upstart

The less scientific way to judge its platform is by looking at whether lenders want to work with the company. It had 10 bank partners in late 2020 at its IPO and had 99 as of the first quarter of 2023.

Since launching Upstart Auto in late 2021, hundreds of dealerships use its software, and 39 offer Upstart-powered loans. And it has partnerships with nine automakers.

There is a clear trend of more businesses working with Upstart, which only supports the company's claims that its technology works. If it didn't, the word might spread or its network would be losing members at the very least.

A rapid transition from low interest rates to high rates sent Upstart scrambling and has much to do with that whiplash-inducing volatility in the stock. But the long-term outlook seems promising as long as data continues supporting the software's efficacy and lenders continue signing on to work with Upstart.

So far, things look like they're headed in the right direction, which gives investors hope for long-term success.

Justin Pope has positions in Upstart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Upstart. The Motley Fool recommends Fair Isaac. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Upstart Stock Quote
Upstart
UPST
$35.81 (0.84%) $0.30

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

artificial intelligence AI data deep processing
The AI Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Stocks That Could Skyrocket
 Hand with digital images going up
Why Upstart Holdings Jumped This Week
 Upstart-Risk-Grades As of April 2023
This Stock Is Up 160% This Year and Has More Room to Skyrocket
 ai robot
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Get a Second Wind From AI
 coffee-shop-owner-laptop
Where Will Upstart Holdings Stock Be in 3 Years?

Our Most Popular Articles

Stock Market Crash Plunge Dollar Newspaper Invest Dow SP 500 Getty
U.S. Money Supply Is Doing Something Not Seen Since the Great Depression, and It May Signal a Big Move to Come for Stocks
dividends cart full of money on hundred dollar bills
Why I Recently Invested Another $600 Into This Magnificent High-Yield Dividend Stock
down 92% buy buy buy!!!
1 Growth Stock Down 92% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
A mom with a young child looking at a laptop at the kitchen table
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Incredible Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Soars 684%, According to Wall Street

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services