The Unheralded AI Stock Worth Buying and Holding for Decades

By Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe – Jul 2, 2023 at 5:03AM

Investors are chasing software and chip stocks. This heavy machinery stock could be the best AI investment you'll make.

We know Nvidia (NVDA 3.62%) is an AI leader. So is Microsoft (MSFT 1.64%) and, to some degree, Alphabet (GOOG 0.80%) (GOOGL 0.50%). Beyond these and a few more core companies, picking winners gets harder. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe share one they think has a very bright future: Deere & Co(DE 0.89%), which has been leading the automation and AI charge in heavy machinery for years and is set to keep it up for many years to come. 

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of June 26, 2023. The video was published on July 3, 2023.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jason Hall has positions in Nvidia. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Deere. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

