The Unheralded AI Stock Worth Buying and Holding for Decades

We know Nvidia (NVDA 3.62%) is an AI leader. So is Microsoft (MSFT 1.64%) and, to some degree, Alphabet (GOOG 0.80%) (GOOGL 0.50%). Beyond these and a few more core companies, picking winners gets harder. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe share one they think has a very bright future: Deere & Co. (DE 0.89%), which has been leading the automation and AI charge in heavy machinery for years and is set to keep it up for many years to come.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of June 26, 2023. The video was published on July 3, 2023.