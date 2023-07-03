Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

An Industry Tesla May Struggle to Dominate (and a Better Stock to Buy Instead)

By Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe – Jul 3, 2023 at 5:01AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Tesla's headstart in cars may be hard to overcome. But in heavy trucking, the upstart may struggle to break the incumbent's hold.

Tesla (TSLA 1.66%) has changed the world of automobiles forever. It may struggle a lot more to crack the heavy-duty trucking market in the same way, with a handful of players holding dominant positions. Add in upstarts like Nikola Motor (NKLA 9.52%) pushing hard with hydrogen-fueled trucks, and the competition will be fierce. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down why this big market could prove a tougher nut to crack, and why existing giant PACCAR (PCAR 1.26%) should prove a better investment in EV trucking. 

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of June 26, 2023. The video was published on July 3, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in Nikola. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

Stocks Mentioned

Paccar Stock Quote
Paccar
PCAR
$83.65 (1.26%) $1.04
Tesla Stock Quote
Tesla
TSLA
$261.77 (1.66%) $4.27
Nikola Stock Quote
Nikola
NKLA
$1.38 (9.52%) $0.12

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Truck Driver source getty
Why Paccar Stock Accelerated This Week
 sale
3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today
 featured-transcript-logo
PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Paccar Inc (PCAR) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 Selfdriving truck
Red-Hot ARK Invest Innovation ETF Is Piling on This Truck Stock

Our Most Popular Articles

Stock Market Crash Plunge Dollar Newspaper Invest Dow SP 500 Getty
U.S. Money Supply Is Doing Something Not Seen Since the Great Depression, and It May Signal a Big Move to Come for Stocks
A mom with a young child looking at a laptop at the kitchen table
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Incredible Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Soars 684%, According to Wall Street
Picking up gold nuggets from the dirt
3 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run
buy the dip (2)
1 Dividend Stock Down 53% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services