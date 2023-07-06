Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Kinsale Capital Jumped 23.5% Higher in June

By Courtney Carlsen – Jul 6, 2023 at 2:07PM

Key Points

  • Kinsale Capital jumped in June following an analyst upgrade on the stock.
  • The company has displayed stellar underwriting since going public in 2016.
  • Current market conditions should serve as a tailwind for specialty insures like Kinsale.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The specialty insurance company continues to build on its success since going public in 2016.

What happened

Kinsale Capital (KNSL -0.43%) stock rallied in June, with shares up 23.5%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock built on its strong performance thus far in 2023, gaining 41% since the start of the year.

Kinsale Capital stock has crushed the S&P 500 since going public in 2016. Its recent surge in June came following an upgrade and a price target increase from an analyst covering the stock.

So what

Kinsale Capital writes insurance policies on hard-to-place risks. These policies are outside traditional property and casualty (P&C), and cover excess and surplus (E&S) risks that others don't.

E&S insurance policies can be highly profitable for companies with sound risk management and the experience and data to accurately assess the risks of unique insurance policies. Kinsale checks both of these boxes, and the stock has gained 1,960% since going public in 2016.

In its most recent quarter, Kinsale reported premium growth of 33% while its net income surged 75%. The stellar earnings performance was driven by favorable conditions in the insurance market, which allowed Kinsale to grow its business while increasing its rates. The company also benefited from higher investment income since it has been able to invest its capital in higher-interest-rate earning assets over the last year.

The stellar performance by Kinsale in Q1 has some analysts optimistic about the stock. On June 2, analysts at BMO Capital upgraded Kinsale Capital from underperform to outperform while raising its price target from $270 to $389. 

A professional meets with two people in an office.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Kinsale Capital has done a stellar job of underwriting highly profitable insurance policies, and these strong trends continued in Q1. The company has benefited from the current inflationary environment, allowing it to raise premiums to keep pace with rising costs.

In addition, the insurance market is in a "hard market," meaning conditions favor insurers, especially those E&S insurers like Kinsale. In a hard market, demand for insurance outpaces supply, giving insurers the ability to raise rates and be more selective about the policies they will cover. This environment favors E&S insurers the most because it allows them to be highly selective and focus only on high-margin policies.

Hard market conditions are likely to continue, especially if inflationary pressures in the economy persist. Kinsale Capital's stellar underwriting ability and tailwinds from those hard market conditions should continue to boost the stock going forward.

Courtney Carlsen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kinsale Capital Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Quote
Kinsale Capital Group
KNSL
$366.89 (-0.43%) $-1.57

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

two professionals meet in an office setting
If You Invested $1,000 in Kinsale Capital Stock During Its IPO in 2016, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
 knsl nii earned premiums 3-2-23
Higher Interest Rates Gave This Growth Stock a Boost. Will It Continue?
 insurance policy and glasses
Why Kinsale Capital Group Stock Soared in February
 knsl combined ratio 2-22-23
This Unstoppable Stock Is Up 64% in the Past Year. Is It Too Late to Buy?
 stock market up source getty
Why Kinsale Capital Stock Is Up Today

Our Most Popular Articles

Growth 5
1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock to Buy Before It Soars 2,097%, According to Wall Street
Getty - dissatisfied frowning annoyed displeased unhappy
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks
Jose Najarro - 2023-07-06T112849.206
Nvidia's Biggest AI Threat Is Not AMD, but This Chip Giant Instead
Stock Certificate Investment Retire Heirloom Donate Capital Gains Tax Getty
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in July and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services