Why Barnes & Noble Education Stock Was a Raging Success This Week

By Eric Volkman – Jul 7, 2023 at 8:38AM

Key Points

The company appears to have found a very satisfied customer base for one of its offerings.

What happened

When the company behind a low-priced stock announces positive move, it can often disproportionately shoot that stock well higher. This has been occurring with specialty bookseller Barnes & Noble Education (BNED 25.61%) of late.

After the company published some encouraging data about one of its programs, its share price was rocketing more than 63% higher week to date as of early Friday, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

So what

Barnes & Noble Education, which as its name suggests is an academic bookseller once part of chain retailer Barnes & Noble, unveiled that data on Thursday. The company said, no doubt enthusiastically, that a survey of college students found that the vast majority (83%) of respondents found the company's First Day Complete program had a positive effect on their work in the classroom.

The program, managed by the company's Barnes & Noble College unit, is a partnership with universities in which students are provided with all materials necessary for one term in a single bundle. According to the company, this can save customers anywhere from 35% to 50% over buying those items individually.

Among the findings of the survey, Barnes & Noble Education said 75% of respondents believed the initiative helped them get better grades and 78% said that participating in First Day Complete made it more likely for them to continue being enrolled at their school. 

Now what

While that data was compiled by an in-house research unit at Barnes & Noble Education and should be taken with a tiny grain of salt, those scores were striking. The company, it seems, has hit a sweet spot in the academic market with First Day Complete.

Unfortunately investors can't get a good picture of how this is impacting its operations, as it did not provide any financial results of the program to accompany the survey results.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

