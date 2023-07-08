Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Take the Easy Path to Real Estate Passive Income by Investing $1,000 in This Dividend Stock

By Matthew DiLallo – Jul 8, 2023 at 7:15AM

Key Points

  • While rental properties can produce passive income, it can vary with vacancies and maintenance expenses.
  • Invitation Homes pays a fixed dividend, providing its investors with carefree passive income.
  • That payout and its stock price should continue growing.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Earn passive income from real estate without the hassle.

Owning rental properties can put you on the path to financial prosperity. They can generate a growing stream of passive income that could eventually surpass your expenses.

However, rental properties have their pitfalls. They often require a large upfront investment in the form of a down payment and any repairs or renovations to make a property ready to rent. Meanwhile, the income they produce isn't always passive, nor is it predictable. Unexpected maintenance issues or tenant vacancies can quickly turn an income-generating property into a money pit that can take a lot of work to turn around.

An easier way to generate passive income from real estate is to invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs). An ideal REIT for beginners who want to generate passive income from rental properties without the hassle is Invitation Homes (INVH -0.03%). A $1,000 investment or less can generate a truly passive and steady stream of dividend income.

The easy way to collect passive income from real estate

Invitation Homes is a residential REIT focused on single-family rental homes. At the end of the first quarter, it owned 86,580 homes with an average occupancy of 97.8%. It owns homes across 16 major markets, primarily in the Sun Belt region. It focuses on high-growth markets benefiting from population and job growth, which creates rising demand for rental properties.

The REIT's large-scale portfolio generates predictable rental income, which it uses to pay dividends to shareholders. The company currently pays a fixed quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annually). With a recent price of around $34.50 a share, Invitation Homes has a 3% dividend yield. A $1,000 investment in Invitation Homes stock can generate about $30 of annual dividend income at that rate. 

That's truly passive income that you can bank on each quarter. The REIT has a relatively low dividend payout ratio (68% of its adjusted funds from operations in the first quarter). That gives it a big cushion for periods of increased vacancy or higher maintenance expenses. It also allows the company to retain some cash to acquire additional income-producing rental properties. Invitation Homes also has an investment-grade bond rating, giving it additional financial flexibility. These features put its dividend on a very sustainable level. Because of that, investors can sit back and collect a steady and very reliable stream of dividend income. 

Income with upside potential

Invitation Homes routinely increases its dividend as its income grows. The REIT boosted its quarterly dividend payment by 18.2% earlier this year. It has grown its payout by an impressive 333% since its public market listing in 2017. 

Two factors drive dividend growth: rental growth and acquisitions. Rents for single-family homes are growing fast due to strong demand and low availability. Lease rates on new and renewal contracts signed in the first quarter were 7.3% above the prior rents on the same properties. Rents should continue to rise. The company estimates that it's about 30% cheaper to rent than buy a home across its 16 markets, leaving plenty of room to push rents higher. 

Invitation Homes steadily acquires additional homes to grow its portfolio. During the first quarter, it purchased 194 homes for $67 million. It primarily purchased those homes directly from homebuilders through its partnerships. 

In addition to giving it more cash to grow the dividend, the company's two growth drivers help further enrich investors through stock price appreciation. As its cash flow grows, the value of the company rises. Since 2017, Invitation Homes' stock price has increased by an average of 8% per year. Add the dividend income, and the average annual total return has been 11.2%. That's a strong return from a passive real estate investment. 

The path to passive and growing income

Invitation Homes enables anyone to get on the path to financial prosperity through rental properties. Everyone with a brokerage account can buy shares (which cost less than $35 apiece) and start earning dividend income. That income should rise over time. Add rent growth, portfolio expansion, and home price appreciation, and Invitation Homes' stock price should steadily rise. The company's income and upside potential could make it a very enriching long-term investment.

Matthew DiLallo has positions in Invitation Homes. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Invitation Homes. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Invitation Homes Stock Quote
Invitation Homes
INVH
$34.74 (-0.03%) $0.01

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Invitation Homes markets
How to Invest $1,000 (or Less) Into Rental Properties and Collect Stressless Passive Income
 happy woman high five celebrate win
Here's Why Invitation Homes Can Be a Long-Term Winner
 Invitation Homes full year 2022 growth in a chart.
Want to Invest in the Real Estate Market With Less Stress? Try This REIT.
 realtor showing family new home homebuyer mortgage house POC
Limited Inventory for Sale Means Invitation Homes Has a Tailwind
 People outside a single family home with a for rent sign.
Beyond Buying a Rental Property, Consider This Passive Income Investment

Our Most Popular Articles

teaching kids how to invest and save money
Living Trust vs. Will: Which Is the Best Way to Pass Inheritance to Your Family?
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
4 Unequaled Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Wake of the Nasdaq Bear Market Dip
A person looking at graphs and data on a see-though computer display
Stock Split Watch: 3 Incredible Growth Stocks That Could Split Their Shares in 2023
Joe Biden White House Photo Speak With Reporters Adam Schultz
Here's How Big Joe Biden's Social Security Check Is -- To the Dollar

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services