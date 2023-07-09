Want to Get Richer? 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Invest $1,000 In This Week

In a market where a series of robust days followed by days in the red have become the norm, it can be tempting to question your investing thesis, or even to throw in the towel. Don't get me wrong -- it's important to regularly review the balance of the holdings contained in your portfolio, and ensure that the companies you own continue to align with your investing perspective and goals.

However, a mass sell-off of your stocks will only see you erase longer-term potential gains while likely causing you to take a loss. On the other hand, if you have capital to put to work in the markets right now, it's always a great time to invest in wonderful businesses.

Here are two such stocks to consider buying right now that fit that bill.

1. Airbnb

Airbnb (ABNB 1.69%) has built a business that serves the changing reality of what travel looks like in the modern, digital age. There's certainly been a broad resurgence in leisure travel over the last 12 to 15 months as borders have reopened and pandemic-era restrictions have faded. This has been evidenced by a considerable jump in cross-border travel, one that Airbnb continues to benefit from. In fact, cross-border nights skyrocketed 36% in the first three months of 2023 compared to the same window of time the year prior.

Bear in mind, this growth isn't just impressive on a year-over-year basis as reflected against lagging periods of travel when many COVID-19 restrictions were still in effect. Even more impressive is the fact that Airbnb's nights and experiences booked in the first quarter of 2023 hit 121 million, a whopping 50% hike compared to the same quarter in 2019, long before the pandemic.

Beyond the recovery of shorter-term travel patterns, Airbnb continues to provide a platform that travelers flock to for reserving longer and/or more flexible kinds of stays. Long-term stays, which are reservations of at least 28 days, are still hovering around one-fifth of all gross bookings made on the platform.

The rise in remote work is a notable factor driving the changes in how people travel. According to a recent report by Deloitte, not only are travelers tacking an average of six days onto their trips because they have the ability to work remotely, but roughly one in four travelers who responded to the survey said they planned to mix work and leisure on their longest trip this year.

Despite being in a period in which the global economy continues to face struggles, people are spending money on travel in droves, focusing on experiences after years of shelling out cash on items in the pandemic environment. Even so, Airbnb's management continues to look for ways to help travelers save money on stays and in order to cater to a wide range of consumer wallets.

From slashing fees for long-term stays of three months or more, to introducing a new segment of stays called Airbnb Rooms where 80% of offerings cost less than $100 a night, management is trying to ensure that its platform continues to draw travelers of all ages and budgets. If its continued profitability and top-line growth are any indication, Airbnb looks to be not only achieving but surpassing its growth goals. Long-term shareholders can stay along for the ride.

2. Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX -2.19%) is working to change the status quo for patients with rare diseases. The company's current pipeline includes potential treatments for rare blood disorders like sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, and acute pain ailments, to name just several promising candidates.

Exa-cel is the potential treatment for sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia that Vertex co-developed with CRISPR Therapeutics. Not only is exa-cel under regulatory review and poised to be the next potential blockbuster for Vertex Pharmaceuticals -- as it treats two diseases for which there is currently no functional cure -- its approval would represent the very first ever CRISPR-based therapy to garner the regulatory green light.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has already achieved monumental success and steady profitability with its existing portfolio of drugs. It currently has four drugs on the market, all of which treat the rare genetic disorder cystic fibrosis.

Importantly, Vertex Pharmaceuticals boasts the distinction of being the only company with drugs on the market that treat the underlying cause of the genetic illness. When its top-selling drug Trikafta was first approved several years ago, its approval captured more than 90% of the cystic fibrosis patient population in the U.S.

Trikafta's patent exclusivity doesn't run out until 2037. Looking at Vertex's entire portfolio of drugs, management estimates that there are roughly 20,000 people who could benefit from its cystic fibrosis products and aren't taking them. These factors, coupled with the steady stream of expanded approvals its cystic fibrosis franchise has garnered over the years, have enabled the company to amass the leading share of this multi-billion-dollar market.

The company's focus on lucrative but vastly underserved areas of the rare disease drug market is an integral part of its business, one that has enabled it to become a profitable market leader with a wide moat. There's no reason Vertex can't replicate this success many times over in the years ahead.