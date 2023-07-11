Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

If You Invested $3,000 in Deere 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

By Courtney Carlsen – Jul 11, 2023 at 5:57AM

Key Points

  • Deere has been a top agricultural equipment and machinery provider for nearly two centuries.
  • Deere's stock returns nearly doubled the S&P 500 in the last decade.
  • The industrial giant continues innovating with intelligent machinery designed to maximize crop yields.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This agricultural giant continues to deliver stellar returns for long-term investors.

Building wealth in the stock market is as simple as investing in quality companies and allowing your investment to grow over time. One blue chip stock that delivered for investors for years is Deere (DE 0.45%).

Deere established itself as a top provider of agricultural equipment with a strong brand and a loyal customer base, and it has delivered excellent returns for investors. If you purchased $3,000 in stock in Deere 10 years ago, your investment would be worth $18,170 today. To put this in perspective, a similar investment in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF would be worth $9,704 today.

Here's why Deere stock crushed the broader market and is poised to keep delivering for its investors.

DE Total Return Level Chart

DE Total Return Level data by YCharts

Deere is one of the largest providers of equipment across crucial supply chains

Deere is a major player in developing and manufacturing machinery for agriculture, forestry, and construction. In 2022, it generated $53 billion in sales across its four primary segments: 

  1. Production and precision agriculture, its most significant revenue-producing segment, raked in $22 billion. This segment includes equipment and technology solutions for growers of grains, cotton, and sugarcane.
  2. Small agriculture and turf operations produced $13.4 billion in revenue. In this segment, it sells equipment for livestock producers, including tractors for gathering hay, and commercial lawn equipment, like those used to maintain golf courses.
  3. Construction and forestry operations generated $12.5 billion in revenue. This is where the company accounts for heavy machinery like bulldozers, excavators, milling machines, and log harvesters.
  4. Financial services brought in another $4 billion in revenue, and this is where it accounts for financing and leasing its equipment.

What makes Deere a solid investment is its position as a leading supplier across multiple segments, supporting agriculture growth and construction across the supply chain. Over the last decade, Deere's diluted earnings per share (EPS) has grown at 13% compounded annually. Its free cash flow per share, which is how much cash it has left over after paying for operational costs and capital assets, has grown at 19% compounded annually. 

Earnings could fluctuate with the economy, but Deere's long-term growth story is solid

Deere's business is cyclical, meaning it benefits when farmers' incomes rise, which they have in recent years due to elevated crop prices. As a result, its earnings tend to ebb and flow, depending on the performance of the broader economy.

As long-term investors, you want to understand the risks of investing in cyclical stocks. However, over more extended periods, Deere has delivered for investors. One way it continues to deliver is by innovating in the agricultural space.

In 2020, Deere began implementing something it calls the "Smart Industrial operating model." Through this initiative, Deere is focused on developing intelligent, connected machinery and equipment to transform agriculture and construction. The goal is to boost crop output and make farmers even more efficient while reducing waste and becoming more sustainable. 

Deere rolled out numerous exciting features for farmers. For example, its automated tractors can maximize the yield and number of seeds planted in a given space by optimizing the tractor's path and the precise placement of seeds. Another feature is using cameras to monitor crop conditions and sprayers to apply the right amount of product to grow crops or eliminate yield-reducing weeds. These practices could save farmers up to 80% on product costs, according to Jorge Heraud, Deere's vice president of Automation and Autonomy. 

A tractor sprays pesticides on crops.

Image source: Getty Images.

Is Deere stock a buy?

Deere stock trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.6, making the stock look relatively inexpensive. However, keep in mind that cyclical stocks tend to trade at cheap valuations at the top of their cycle, so it may not be a bargain necessarily.

That said, this blue chip company remains a top machinery and equipment provider, and its initiatives to continue innovating in the space make it an excellent stock for patient investors to buy and hold for the long haul.

Courtney Carlsen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Deere. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

tractor farming Deere machinery plow harvest
Deere & Company Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
 top cathie wood stock
My Top Cathie Wood Dividend Stock to Buy in July
 Agriculture robotic and autonomous car working in smart farm
The Unheralded AI Stock Worth Buying and Holding for Decades
 GettyImages-1365305727
My Top Hidden Gem AI Stock to Buy in June (and It's Not Even Close)
 buy deere stock
Is Deere an Excellent Defensive Dividend Stock to Buy?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
493%
 
S&P 500 Returns
129%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/11/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

couple watches streaming media while eating
1 Growth Stock Down 88% to Buy Right Now
Buy Sell Stock Market Rolling Dice Getty
1 FAANG Stock That's a Surefire Buy in July and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
0x0-Model3_RHD_03
3 Red Flags for Tesla's Future
Pipeline welder
My 3 Favorite Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services