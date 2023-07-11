Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Novo Nordisk Stock Sank on Tuesday

By Eric Volkman – Jul 11, 2023 at 4:45PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Perhaps the company's hot products aren't so hot after all.

What happened

Novo Nordisk (NVO -3.07%) has generally been a popular stock lately, but that sentiment wasn't apparent on Tuesday. The share price of the European pharmaceutical company dipped by 3%, following a report that its most popular product might not be as durable as previously believed. Novo Nordisk's fall wasn't indicative of the market's general direction, as the S&P 500 index inched up by 0.7% on the day.

So what

That morning, in an exclusive report, Reuters wrote that only around one-third of patients prescribed a weight loss drug take it for more than one year. Novo Nordisk has developed and commercialized Ozempic and Wegovy, two brand names for the same drug. The latter is specifically targeted to patients who need to lose weight by medical necessity and has become very popular for that reason.

Citing an analysis of U.S. pharmacy claims from pharmacy benefits manager Prime Therapeutics, Reuters said that its findings reveal that the average first full-year cost of treatment with Wegovy or a similar drug was 59% higher (at $19,657) than being treated by other means. 

Wegovy and numerous medications like it are long-term treatments. It's very possible users have unrealistic expectations for these, and get discouraged when they don't experience significant weight loss quickly enough.

Now what

Novo Nordisk is not the only pharmaceutical company selling a weight loss drug, but these days it's arguably the most prominent. It's little wonder that investors traded its shares down on the Reuters report.

The article quoted a company statement pointing out that "obesity requires long-term management."

It added that "broadening coverage is key to ensure that those who need (therapy) can access and afford their medicines."

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Novo Nordisk Stock Quote
Novo Nordisk
NVO
$152.25 (-3.07%) $-4.82

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Businessperson giving a presentation.
Ozempic Sales Are Soaring -- Here's Why They Could Go Even Higher
 A pharmacist serves a customer.
If You Invested $10,000 in Novo Nordisk in 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
 pharmacist healthcare worker medicine prescription drug
Better Long-Term Buy: AbbVie or Novo Nordisk?
 Medical professional holding dollar sign paperweight
Why Novo Nordisk Stock Bumped Higher Today
 scientists lab testing vaccine development(1)
Novo Nordisk's Smash-Hit Drug Could Become Even More Profitable. Here's Why.

Our Most Popular Articles

Getting Paid Dividends Getty
Meet Wall Street's Greatest Dividend Stock: A Small-Cap Company 99.9% of Investors Have Probably Never Heard Of
stock chart moving up making money
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in July
Social Security 2022
Want the Max $4,555 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need
a money bag on a pile of cash
Why I Keep Padding My Position in This Prodigious Passive-Income Producer

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services