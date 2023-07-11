Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Upwork Stock Was Moving Higher Today

By Jeremy Bowman – Jul 11, 2023 at 3:13PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company announced a new AI services hub.

What happened

Shares of Upwork (UPWK 10.35%), the online freelancer hiring marketplace, were gaining today after the company announced a new AI services hub to help businesses find the AI talent and solutions they need.

As of 2:16 p.m. ET, the stock was up 9.3%.

So what

Calling the launch "a major expansion of AI offerings and resources," Upwork said the new hub would make it the preeminent destination for businesses to find AI talent, and for job seekers to find AI opportunities and use generative AI tools.

The company is partnering with OpenAI and Jasper, a generative AI content generation platform, on its new AI Services hub to offer features such as a job post generator, which can help employers craft job post drafts in just seconds, a chatbot to help businesses navigate the platform and use it more effectively, and proposal tips for job seekers to help them land employment, among other resources.

Upwork also noted that it had seen significant adoption of generative AI on its platform with more than 450% growth in weekly job posts related to generative AI over the past year.

Now what

AI stocks have surged this year as investors clamor for a piece of what they believe could be the next breakthrough technology. Stocks like Nvidia and C3.ai have tripled this year, and Upwork is grabbing a piece of the AI magic dust with today's announcement.

The news is also significant because it will help Upwork differentiate itself from competitors like Fiverr. Upwork has struggled as a stock in its publicly traded history, but staying on top of current hiring trends and capitalizing on the AI boom is a smart move for the freelancer marketplace.

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fiverr International and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai and Upwork. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

A group of people gathered around a table in an office
Why Upwork Stock Was Being Crushed This Week
 GettyImages-1313939390
Why Upwork Stock Jumped 15% This Week
 surprise investor news coffee
Here's Why Upwork Stock Fell Today
 frustrated investor computer paper hands on head
Why Upwork Stock Plunged Today
 A piggybank launching like a rocket.
Why Upwork Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
495%
 
S&P 500 Returns
129%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/11/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Getting Paid Dividends Getty
Meet Wall Street's Greatest Dividend Stock: A Small-Cap Company 99.9% of Investors Have Probably Never Heard Of
stock chart moving up making money
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in July
a money bag on a pile of cash
Why I Keep Padding My Position in This Prodigious Passive-Income Producer
Car tech
Did Toyota Just Disrupt The Electric Vehicle Market?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services