Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why American Tower Stock Fell Well Short of the S&P 500 During the First Half of 2023

By Matthew DiLallo – Jul 12, 2023 at 9:38AM

Key Points

  • American Tower is batting rising interest rates, foreign exchange fluctuations, and customer consolidation.
  • Despite those headwinds, the REIT's long-term growth drivers remain firmly in place.
  • It also pays an attractive and growing dividend.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The digital infrastructure REIT has battled several headwinds this year.

What happened

Shares of American Tower (AMT 0.54%) slumped 8.5% during the first half of 2023, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That was a meaningful decline considering the S&P 500 rallied 15.9% during that period. 

Several factors weighed on the infrastructure REIT's share price, including the impact of higher interest rates, foreign exchange fluctuations, and customer consolidation on its earnings. 

So what

American Tower is currently facing a barrage of headwinds. Interest rates are rising, increasing the interest expense on its floating-rate debt. Meanwhile, foreign exchange rates are fluctuating, affecting the earnings from its international tower operations. On top of all that, T-Mobile's acquisition of Sprint led it to consolidate its infrastructure by exiting some leases with American Tower. 

As a result of these issues, American Tower initially expected that its adjusted funds from operations (FFO) would range between $9.49 and $9.73 per share this year. That would put it below last year's level of $9.76. It was also less than analysts expected, given their consensus estimate of $10.58. 

However, despite the weaker cash flow, American Tower expected to produce enough money to increase its dividend by 10%. It can also fully fund its expansion capital program to build more international towers and expand its U.S. data center platform.

Meanwhile, demand for its tower and data center infrastructure remains strong. The company saw an acceleration of organic tenant billings in the first quarter and another record quarter of new business in its CoreSite data center platform.

These positives and some improvement in foreign exchange rates enabled the company to slightly increase its adjusted FFO guidance range to $9.53 to $9.76 per share. The company also sold its Mexico Fiber business in the quarter, giving it some cash to strengthen its balance sheet. 

The REIT expects its organic growth drivers to remain strong. Telecom companies need to continue investing to grow their network capacity, which should boost demand for towers. Meanwhile, digital transformation and artificial intelligence are driving strong demand for data center capacity. These long-term tailwinds will help reaccelerate growth once its current issues fade. 

Now what

Those issues will likely persist through the next year. But the REIT expects growth to accelerate over the long term, driven by robust demand for data infrastructure.

In the meantime, the sell-off in American Tower's shares looks like a buying opportunity. The REIT currently yields more than 3%, which is near its historic high. Because of that, investors are getting paid well while they wait for growth to reaccelerate.

Matthew DiLallo has positions in American Tower. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Tower. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

A steadily rising stack of coins.
3 Top-Notch Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income in July
 Two people check their investments.
2 Top Real Estate Stocks to Buy In July
 Cell tower 2022
These Massive Income Stocks Are Down Big in 2023 -- Time to Buy?
 22_09_09 A group of people looking at their cellular phones _MF Dload
American Tower's Properties Have High Return Potential
 A person near several upward pointing arrows.
These 3 Dividend Stocks Have Drubbed the Dow for a Decade: Here's Why They Can Keep That Going

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
499%
 
S&P 500 Returns
130%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/12/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Car tech
Did Toyota Just Disrupt The Electric Vehicle Market?
Growth 9
1 Dark-Horse Growth Stock That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet in the $1 Trillion Club by 2033
pets_kitten with woman
If I Were You, I'd Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Skyrocket
A couple of investors looking at a series of charts.
2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks That Are Still Over 300% Away From 2021 Highs

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services