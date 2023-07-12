Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Rivian Stock Accelerated Higher Today

By Scott Levine – Jul 12, 2023 at 5:15PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

An EV peer failed to charge up investors' excitement today -- and that was good news for Rivian.

What happened

After slowing down on Tuesday, shares of Rivian (RIVN 4.27%) resumed their rise today. The electric pickup manufacturer didn't have news to report itself, but the news of an electric vehicle (EV) peer, Lucid (LCID -11.82%), and the memory of an analyst's recent bullish commentary helped to buoy the stock higher.

While the S&P 500 rose 0.7%, shares of Rivian ended today's trading session 4.3% higher and continued climbing higher in after-hours trading as of 4:25 p.m. ET.

So what

Falling short of analysts' estimates, Lucid reported second-quarter vehicle production and delivery figures today that failed to put a charge in investors' spirits. Lucid suffered a quarter-over-quarter decline in vehicle production from 2,314 vehicles in Q1 to 2,173 in Q2. Vehicle deliveries also fell -- albeit nominally -- from 1,406 vehicles in Q1 to 1,404 vehicles in Q2.

At the start of Q2, Lucid projected that it would achieve vehicle production over 10,000 for 2023 -- a figure that investors may be doubtful of after the company has reported vehicle production of 4,487 through the first half of the year.

On Monday, an analyst from Barclays raised the price target on Rivian's stock to $30 from $22. With shares of Rivian closing at $24.85 on Tuesday after its sell-off yesterday, the $30 price target represented potential upside of 21%. It's likely that those investors who had been cautious about taking a ride with shares of Rivian after its recent rise chose to park the EV stock in their portfolio today.

Now what

Juxtaposed with Lucid's disappointing vehicle production and delivery figures, Rivian may have seemed a lot more alluring in investors' eyes today. Rivian reported strong vehicle production and delivery figures earlier this month, suggesting to growth investors that it may be the more compelling EV stock at the moment.

Basing investment choices on such narrow data points as a company's performance in an individual quarter is a risky strategy. Instead, investors should always do their due diligence and investigate the company thoroughly, including its financials, before choosing to buy or sell shares.

Generating a disclosure failed. 500 Server Error: Internal Server Error for url: https://api.fool.com/disclosures/?uids=285638173&instrument_ids=345202%2C395201%2C202927%2C382130%2C220472&service_id=0&profile=usmf-free

Stocks Mentioned

Rivian Automotive Stock Quote
Rivian Automotive
RIVN
$25.91 (4.27%) $1.06
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD) Stock Quote
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD)
^GSPC
$4,472.16 (0.74%) $32.90
Barclays Plc Stock Quote
Barclays Plc
BCS
$8.09 (3.45%) $0.27
Lucid Group Stock Quote
Lucid Group
LCID
$7.16 (-11.82%) $0.96
Barclays Bank Plc Stock Quote
Barclays Bank Plc
JJG

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

2022-Rivian-R1T-14
Rivian Stock: Bull vs. Bear
 Hand holding a charger plugged into an electric vehicle
Why Rivian Stock Was Stuck in the Slow Lane Today
 An investors looks at a smartphone and celebrates.
Why Rivian Stock Is Charging Higher Today
 2022 Rivian R1S
3 Red Flags For Rivian's Future
 2022 Rivian R1T
Rivian Takes a Big Step Forward

Our Most Popular Articles

A digital rendering of a circuit board with a chip in the center, with AI inscribed on it
2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, and Alphabet in the $1 Trillion Club
Car tech
Did Toyota Just Disrupt The Electric Vehicle Market?
two older people sitting on a couch holding hands
3 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings
Growth 9
1 Dark-Horse Growth Stock That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet in the $1 Trillion Club by 2033

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services