Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Can Cardano Reach $1?

By Dominic Basulto – Jul 14, 2023 at 9:00AM

Key Points

  • Cardano faces a heightened level of regulatory risk after the SEC's crypto crackdown in June.
  • The blockchain is posting impressive growth in decentralized finance (DeFi), which could boost its long-term upside.
  • It continues to introduce new innovations that have the potential to expand its overall blockchain ecosystem.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Three potential catalysts could combine to send the token soaring.

As of mid-April, Cardano (ADA 16.28%) was up nearly 80% for the year, and all signs were flashing green for crypto investors. But then came the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) crypto crackdown in June. Now, Cardano is just struggling to reassure investors that everything is going to be OK. Currently, the token is trading at just $0.33, almost 90% below its all-time high of $3.10. For the year, it is now up just 35%, making it a laggard compared to most top cryptos.

Obviously, for Cardano to triple in value from its current price and hit the $1 mark, a lot has to go right. Here are three key catalysts that could help push it to that level.

The SEC crackdown

Let's start with the SEC crackdown on crypto. In early June, the regulator filed lawsuits against two top cryptocurrency exchanges, Binance (BNB 2.58%) and Coinbase Global (COIN 24.49%). In those lawsuits, the SEC specifically named Cardano as one of the "unregistered securities" that these exchanges were improperly offering to their customers. This came as a surprise to just about everyone, and investors immediately started dumping Cardano. While its price has recovered somewhat in July, there is still a lot of fear, uncertainty, and doubt swirling around the crypto.

For the token to hit the $1 mark, there needs to be some sort of resolution of this issue. As of now, the SEC has not filed a direct enforcement action against Cardano, which is a positive sign. And Cardano has indicated that it's willing to work with the SEC. However, simply saying "we're not a security" is not enough. Case in point: Robinhood Markets (HOOD 4.27%) delisted Cardano on June 27, in part to avoid having to deal with this issue.

DeFi growth

The second big catalyst for the crypto would be continued growth in the decentralized finance (DeFi) market. Its aggressive growth in this area at the beginning of the year is what helped to kick off its early 2023 rally. Until this year, Cardano had been a non-player in the DeFi arena, which was a major knock against this blockchain. Simply put, it was difficult to justify a huge valuation for the token if there was nothing happening in DeFi on its blockchain.

But now things do appear to be happening in DeFi. There have been new product launches, such as a new stablecoin for the Cardano ecosystem. There has been growth in decentralized exchanges for trading cryptos. And there has been the launch of new DeFi projects that make use of new smart contract functionality on the Cardano blockchain. And all of that has helped to boost key DeFi metrics that investors use to evaluate crypto projects. That type of progress would need to continue for the token to head toward $1.

New innovations

Finally, Cardano would need to keep unveiling innovations that make it more attractive for users and developers. Cardano is a Layer 1 blockchain, meaning that its nearest competitor is Ethereum (ETH 5.13%). So it needs to introduce innovations that demonstrate that it is a faster, cheaper, and better alternative to Ethereum.

Investor checking smartphone and laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

Thus, one Cardano innovation that I'm keeping an eye on is Hydra Pay, which is still in test mode. It's been getting a lot of buzz recently because it promises to revolutionize Web3 micropayments. Basically, if you want to send a tiny amount of money to someone else via a direct peer-to-peer transaction, it will be possible to do that instantly and at almost zero cost using Hydra Pay. The payment service is powered by Hydra, the super-fast Layer 2 scaling solution introduced by Cardano in May.

Can Cardano deliver?

From my perspective, Cardano would need to deliver on all three of these fronts to merit a much higher valuation. Moving ahead in areas such as DeFi or Web3 micropayments is the easy part. The hard part will be figuring out what to do in regard to the issues posed by the SEC. Maybe I'm overreacting, but the SEC's assertion that Cardano is an unregistered security could make the crypto toxic for some investors. There's an enormous amount of regulatory risk involved here. Until U.S. lawmakers enact a comprehensive framework for regulating crypto, that risk is not going away.

The good news, if you want to call it that, is that Cardano seems to be carrying on business as usual. Weekly development reports are still coming out, work is being done on improving the blockchain, and transaction activity is starting to rise again after a brief dip in early June. Over the short term, I'm mixed on Cardano's prospects, and that's mostly due to the SEC. But over the long term, I'm bullish on its potential.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Cardano and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cardano, Coinbase Global, and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Cardano Stock Quote
Cardano
ADA
$0.35 (16.28%) $0.06
Ethereum Stock Quote
Ethereum
ETH
$1,989.35 (5.13%) $102.18
Binance Coin Stock Quote
Binance Coin
BNB
$253.01 (2.58%) $6.56
Coinbase Global Stock Quote
Coinbase Global
COIN
$107.00 (24.49%) $21.05
Robinhood Markets Stock Quote
Robinhood Markets
HOOD
$12.45 (4.27%) $0.51

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

generic cryptocurrency coin mining
These 2 Cryptos Are Reinventing Themselves for the Coming Bull Market Rally
 generic cryptocurrency coin mining
Can Cardano Reach $1?
 generic cryptocurrency coin mining
Up 50%, Could Cardano Finally Be Ready for a Major Breakout?
 man shocked at stock prices investor analyst
Forget About Meme Tokens: These Cryptos Are Under $1 and Have Explosive Upside Potential
 worried investor
Up 48%, Is Now the Time to Buy Cardano?

Our Most Popular Articles

Cash Money Five Hundred Dollars Invest Retire Stock Market Getty
Want $500 in Super Safe Annual Dividend Income? Invest $5,750 Into the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
dividends cart full of money on hundred dollar bills
Why I Keep Buying This 7.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist
tesla stock nio stock huge news
Huge News for Tesla Stock and Nio Stock Investors
Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
Billionaires Are Piling Into What May Be the Next Group of Stock-Split Stocks

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services