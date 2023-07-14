Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
These 2 Soaring Stocks Finished the Week Strong

By Dan Caplinger – Jul 14, 2023 at 6:22PM

Key Points

  • Some markets gave up their early gains on Friday but still were higher for the week.
  • Aehr Test Systems expects a strong year in fiscal 2024.
  • Glaukos got another set of positive comments from analysts.

Wall Street coasted into the close on Friday but still had a good week.

The upward momentum in the stock market this week ran out of steam on Friday afternoon, as the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC -0.18%) and S&P 500 (^GSPC -0.10%) gave up early gains to close slightly lower. However, the pullbacks weren't consequential, and modest gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI 0.33%) showed the market's overall strength for the week.

Index

Daily Percentage Change

Daily Point Change

Dow

+0.33%

+114

S&P 500

(0.10%)

(5)

Nasdaq

(0.18%)

(25)

Data source: Yahoo! Finance.

A couple of stocks stood out as extremely strong performers on Friday. Aehr Test Systems (AEHR 18.18%) continued its impressive run from the past few years, reporting strong financial results. Meanwhile, Glaukos (GKOS 10.40%) got a vote of confidence from stock analysts, marking the second positive view this week.

Aehr passes the test

Shares of Aehr Test Systems jumped 18% on Friday. The supplier of test and production burn-in equipment for the semiconductor industry announced fiscal fourth-quarter financial results for the period ended May 31, and investors were quite happy with the tiny company's upward trajectory.

Aehr's numbers for the quarter were actually somewhat modest. Sales of $22.3 million were up just 10% or so year over year. Net income of $6.1 million set a record, but the resulting $0.21 per share in earnings was just a penny higher than what Aehr posted in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were actually flat on a per-share basis due to a rise in share count that offset roughly 5% gains on the bottom line. For the full 2023 fiscal year, sales climbed 28% to $65 million, and adjusted net income soared 62% from 2022 levels to $14.6 million.

But it's Aehr's future that investors are most focused on, and the company expects to hit the accelerator in the coming year. CEO Gayn Erickson said that Aehr's record results hinged in large part on its silicon carbide semiconductor products, because these chips are used extensively in electric vehicles and the equipment that helps to charge EVs. Indeed, Aehr brought on a new silicon carbide semiconductor client in the past quarter, and all of the company's newer customers are ramping up production to meet soaring demand.

Aehr's fiscal 2024 guidance called for revenue to jump more than 50% to $100 million or more, with net income nearly doubling to $28 million. Investors still like that kind of growth, and a small company like Aehr has a long potential growth runway ahead of it.

Glaukos impresses investors

Elsewhere, shares of Glaukos gained 10%. The ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical specialist concentrates on therapies that treat glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases, and stock analysts have increasingly recognized the value of Glaukos' product line in helping patients with eye problems.

The latest move came from Wells Fargo (WFC -0.34%), which increased its price target on the stock by $12 per share to $75. Yet the analysts kept an equal-weight rating on Glaukos, checking their enthusiasm about the company, and the new price target was only slightly above where the stock closed Thursday afternoon.

Several other analysts have pointed to Glaukos' promise with price target increases. On Monday, Citi boosted its target by $26 to $85 per share, following Stifel's move in late June to add $12 per share to its price target and raise it to $77.

Glaukos won't report its latest financial results until early August, but investors are hopeful that its current medical device line and pipeline will continue to bear out in the years to come. As excitement mounts about its near-term prospects, Glaukos could continue moving back toward its record highs from 2021.

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Dow Jones Industrial Average (Price Return) Stock Quote
Dow Jones Industrial Average (Price Return)
^DJI
$34,509.03 (0.33%) $113.89
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD) Stock Quote
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD)
^GSPC
$4,505.42 (-0.10%) $-4.62
NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return) Stock Quote
NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return)
^IXIC
$14,113.70 (-0.18%) $-24.87
Wells Fargo Stock Quote
Wells Fargo
WFC
$43.56 (-0.34%) $0.15
Glaukos Stock Quote
Glaukos
GKOS
$79.09 (10.40%) $7.45
Aehr Test Systems Stock Quote
Aehr Test Systems
AEHR
$48.96 (18.18%) $7.53

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

