Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Invesco QQQ ETF Jumped 38.7% in the First Half of 2023

By Dave Kovaleski – Jul 14, 2023 at 4:49PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

It was an historic first half for the Nasdaq.

What happened

The Invesco QQQ (QQQ -0.02%) exchange-traded fund (ETF) soared in the first of the year, gaining 38.7% year to date through June 30, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. As of July 14, the ETF was up about 42% YTD, trading at roughly $379 per share.

The ETF topped the S&P 500, which was up 15.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite, which gained 32% through the first half.

So what

There is no great mystery why the Invesco QQQ performed so well in the first half of the year. As an ETF that tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, it enjoyed the ride while technology stocks had a huge resurgence in the first two quarters of 2023.

The Nasdaq Composite posted a 32% return YTD through June 30, marking its best first half of the year since 1983, when it gained 37%. The Nasdaq 100, which the QQQ tracks, did even better, with its 38% YTD return through the first half of the year. It was the best first half ever for the Nasdaq 100.

Technology stocks rose for a few reasons. One, their prices and valuations had been so depressed over the previous year to 18 months that a massive bounceback was due. Plus, many of the larger technology stocks streamlined operations and cut costs during the downturn, so that helped spur growth.

Also, while interest rates are still high, the market embraced first the slowing of rate hikes, then the pause in rate hikes in June. With inflation dropping to 3% in June, the end of the Fed tightening cycle should be winding down, which is good news for technology firms.

Now what

Given the historic first half of the year for the Nasdaq, don't expect to see the same type of gains in the second half of the year. However, economic conditions are improving for technology companies, and there should be continued growth. In years past, when the Nasdaq 100 has climbed over 20% in the first half of the year, it continued to rally in the second half, just not to the same extent.

Aside from the improving inflation and interest rate scenario, the technology market has been driven by the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), and that trend is not going anywhere.

The QQQ is an excellent long-term ETF because it provides access to the biggest and best technology companies and can capture these emerging trends. Watch the valuation, particularly if it keeps surging, but over time, the QQQ has been one of the best long-term performers.

Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

thinking
Are Tech Stocks in a Bubble?
 Couple looking at documents.
Why the Invesco QQQ ETF Gained 10.6% in January
 Person stocks 4
2 Tech ETFs to Help You Capture the Sector's Rebound
 stock_market_nasdaq_down
Down 30%, Is It Safe to Invest in the Nasdaq Right Now?
 Jose Najarro (11)
3 Tips and Tricks That Have Helped My Investing Mindset

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
515%
 
S&P 500 Returns
132%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/14/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Cash Money Five Hundred Dollars Invest Retire Stock Market Getty
Want $500 in Super Safe Annual Dividend Income? Invest $5,750 Into the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
dividends cart full of money on hundred dollar bills
Why I Keep Buying This 7.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist
rising stock charts
3 Tremendous Stocks That Could Soar in a Bull Market
Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
Billionaires Are Piling Into What May Be the Next Group of Stock-Split Stocks

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services