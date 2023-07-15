Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years or Sooner

By Keithen Drury – Jul 15, 2023 at 6:15AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Achieving a $1 trillion market cap is going to become more common.

Joining the $1 trillion valuation club is a feat that few companies have achieved. Right now, there are only six businesses globally worth that much. They are:

  • Apple
  • Microsoft
  • Saudi Aramco
  • Alphabet
  • Amazon
  • Nvidia

This exclusive group has done an excellent job of establishing their products and services worldwide. But which stocks are slated to join this group within the next decade? Let's find out.

Fewer than 100 companies could likely achieve this feat

First, we need to set a bottom-line filter for companies that could achieve this mark in a decade. Many of these companies grew from a small basis and performed well for a long time to reach this level. Still, for a company to grow at a 20% compound annual rate for a decade is practically unheard of, so this will establish our baseline.

Achieving a $1 trillion valuation in a decade at a 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) would require a company to be worth at least $161 billion today. While a company could come up from even less than that, the odds of pinpointing that particular stock are astronomical.

Still, there aren't a lot of companies larger than $161 billion, as only 67 on July 11 had a valuation greater than that, so it's a fairly small list.

Three that I think could achieve this feat in a decade are Visa (V -0.06%), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM -0.41%), and Mastercard (MA 0.49%). So why this trio? Let's take a look.

This trio could be worth $1 trillion in less than a decade

It would have been easy to pick companies that are already within striking distance; Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) are each valued at about $750 billion or greater.

At this point, the companies would only need to achieve a 3% CAGR over a decade or even a 6% CAGR in five years to reach $1 trillion in market cap. Unless something catastrophic happens, those three are well on their way to achieving (and maintaining) a $1 trillion valuation.

The following trio must perform decently (as indicated) to achieve a $1 trillion market cap.

Company Current Market Cap CAGR Needed to Achieve $1 Trillion in a Decade
Taiwan Semiconductor $517 Billion 6.8%
Visa $499 Billion 7.2%
Mastercard $372 Billion 10.4%

Data source: YCharts.

Still, these growth rates would be underperforming or matching the market, so this trio should achieve a $1 trillion market cap sooner than a decade.

All three of these companies have rapidly grown their revenue and earnings over the past five years and should continue to see growth.

The demand for Taiwan Semiconductor's cutting-edge chips will continue as more-impressive forms of technology -- like artificial intelligence (AI) -- are rolled out. Even though it hasn't finished rolling out its latest 3-nanometer chips, it's already working on the next generation of smaller, faster 2nm products.

With Taiwan Semiconductor products needed to build chips for AI, a new growth segment has recently opened up, which should provide a new avenue to achieve a $1 trillion market cap.

Visa and Mastercard are payments processing leaders, and the world is unlikely to start reverting back to cash anytime soon. While many thought cryptocurrency might dethrone these two leaders, that wave has passed, leaving Visa and Mastercard atop the payments processing pinnacle. As younger generations start spending, cash will only become more obsolete, giving Visa and Mastercard the growth they need to reach a $1 trillion market cap.

Furthermore, as a larger percentage of the global population becomes fluent with digital payments, a larger payment pool will become available, allowing both Visa and Mastercard to grow.

Each of these three companies operates in an expanding industry and is at the top of its game. With plenty of growth left, this trio should easily achieve a $1 trillion market cap in 10 years, but don't be surprised if it happens within five to seven.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet, Amazon.com, Mastercard, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Tesla, and Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Mastercard, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Tesla, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2025 $370 calls on Mastercard and short January 2025 $380 calls on Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Quote
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
TSM
$105.14 (-0.41%) $0.43
Mastercard Stock Quote
Mastercard
MA
$402.51 (0.49%) $1.95
Visa Stock Quote
Visa
V
$243.16 (-0.06%) $0.15

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

person taking selfie with child
1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy With $1,000
 green stock prices up markets
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
 artificial intelligence AI on circuit board
1 Hot AI Stock That Could Join Nvidia in the $1 Trillion Club -- and Is a Screaming Buy Right Now
 Glowing semiconductor chip.
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Popped on Tuesday
 Jose Najarro - 2023-07-10T202831.287
What TSMC, AMD, and Nvidia Stock Investors Should Know About Recent Updates

Our Most Popular Articles

Cash Money Five Hundred Dollars Invest Retire Stock Market Getty
Want $500 in Super Safe Annual Dividend Income? Invest $5,750 Into the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
rising stock charts
3 Tremendous Stocks That Could Soar in a Bull Market
dividend stock down 64%
1 Dividend Stock Down 64% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
1 super stock $1 trillion
1 Super Stock That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, and Google in the $1 Trillion Club

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services