Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

1 Growth Stock Down 84% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

By Anthony Di Pizio – Jul 17, 2023 at 9:05AM

Key Points

  • Difficult economic conditions have forced businesses to spend less money on advertising, which is hurting Snapchat parent Snap Inc.
  • Nonetheless, Snap continues to acquire new users at an impressive pace, creating more monetization opportunities in the future.
  • Snap is also diversifying away from the ad business with products that generate annual recurring revenue streams.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Snap Inc is betting on new, reliable recurring revenue streams.

The social media industry is currently having one of its busiest years in recent memory. ByteDance's TikTok is still leading the short-form video space, though Meta Platforms' Instagram is quickly catching up. Plus, investors are watching Twitter struggle under its new owner, Elon Musk, while Meta's Mark Zuckerberg just swooped in with a competing platform called Threads. 

Meanwhile, Snapchat parent Snap Inc (SNAP -2.67%) has been working on several innovations of its own. The economic climate has been difficult to navigate over the last 12 months, and businesses have reduced their advertising budgets, directly impacting social media platforms reliant on ads to generate revenue.

Not only is Snap working on new tools to entice those advertisers, but it's also having success with its direct-to-consumer subscription product Snapchat+. It just celebrated its first anniversary and marked the occasion by crossing a very positive milestone. 

Snap stock is having a great year so far, with a 47% gain, though it's still down 84% from its all-time high. Here's why that spells an opportunity for investors. 

Two people laughing while watching a video on a smartphone.

Image source: Getty Images.

Snapchat+ hits 4 million subscribers

Snapchat is a feature-rich platform. It relies on users taking photos and videos, and using the app's extensive range of filters and editing tools to create engaging content. It has taken smartphone camera technology perhaps further than any other social media company, even using it to develop advanced augmented reality (AR) features that users love.

Keeping its 383 million daily active users continually engaged requires a constant investment in growing that feature set, and what better audience to test new ideas on than the most passionate of those users? In June 2022, Snapchat+ was born, and it officially crossed 4 million subscribers around its first anniversary.

Those subscribers pay $3.99 per month for exclusive access to the latest Snapchat features before they're rolled out on the public platform. For example, Snapchat+ users were the first to test My AI, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot that runs on OpenAI's advanced ChatGPT technology. Today, Snap says subscribers have access to 20 new features, with more on the way.

4 million subscribers paying $3.99 per month equates to about $16 million in annual recurring revenue, which isn't much considering Snap is expected to generate $4.5 billion in total revenue this year. But Snapchat+ is still in its infancy, and it only has 1% penetration with respect to the platform's daily active user base, so there's significant upside potential. 

Augmented reality is the future of advertising on Snapchat

It has been a tough couple of years for the advertising business overall, but Snap is using this time to improve the ad experience for businesses, and AR is a major part of that strategy. By taking a simple photo of a product, a business can automatically generate an AR Lens that it can deploy in its ads, allowing users to "try it on" virtually using their camera. Over the last 12 months, these initiatives have already proven to increase conversion rates and revenue per customer for businesses.

But now Snap is launching a brand new platform called AR Enterprise Services, which will operate under a software as a service (SaaS) revenue model. Basically, Snap is lending its revolutionary AR technology to businesses so customers can use it in their own online channels outside of the advertising space. It will deliver three main tools: AR asset creation, AR asset management (including performance analytics), and Snap's unique AR technology for fit and sizing products (popular for apparel).

In the first quarter of 2023 (ended March 31), eyewear retailer Goodr found users were 81% more likely to add a product to their cart after using AR to try it on. It also saw a 67% uplift in conversions and a 59% jump in revenue per customer. Additionally, Snap says businesses using its AR-powered "Fit Finder" technology to help users find the perfect size for apparel products saw a large reduction in the number of items being returned, which is a big cost saver.

Since AR Enterprise Services is a SaaS platform, it will deliver yet another recurring revenue stream much like Snapchat+. It broadens Snap's addressable market, and further diversifies the business away from advertising alone, making it less vulnerable to economic downturns in the future. 

Why Snap stock is a buy as it's down 84% from its all-time high

Investors typically don't want to own shares in a shrinking business. If Wall Street is right about Snap generating $4.5 billion in revenue during 2023, that would mark a 2% decline compared to 2022. In Q1, Snap's average revenue per user (ARPU) crashed by 19% year over year, which is a major reason for the sluggish revenue expectations. But I think that's a short-term phenomenon.

See, the Snap community is still growing nicely. Its 383 million daily active users is 15% more than were on the platform in Q1 last year, so there clearly isn't an issue attracting fresh faces. When the broader economy improves and businesses start spending more money on advertising, Snap's ARPU should return to growth -- and since it has more users to monetize than ever before, that should lead to a significant rebound in its overall revenue. 

In fact, Wall Street is already predicting a 15% increase in revenue during 2024, to $5.2 billion.

But investors should be focusing on the much longer term, because initiatives like Snapchat+ and AR Enterprise Services have the potential to deliver a stable flow of annual recurring revenue, which could smooth out the volatility in the advertising business, not to mention drive growth on the whole.

The steep 84% decline from its all-time high means Snap stock presents an attractive risk-reward proposition here ahead of those factors. Therefore, investors who buy in at today's reduced share price and hold for the next five years could reap substantial rewards if the company's new direction pays off.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

ai stock down 86% buy buy
1 AI Stock Down 86% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
 person takes selfie in ornate place of worship
Why Snap Stock Rose 16% in June
 Snap Spectacles 3
Is Snap a Big Winner in AI?
 p vs s
Best Growth Stock to Buy: Pinterest vs. Snap
 Person recording video on a smartphone
1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Snap

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
511%
 
S&P 500 Returns
132%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/17/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Retiree 1
The Bad News About Social Security's 2024 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA)
older woman ride bike active retire retirement outdoors fun
The Unfortunate Truth About Maxing Out Your 401(k)
retired woman investing laptop 401K IRA
3 Steps to Claiming the $4,555 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit
senior man laptop couch GettyImages-1357522262
2 Things Current Retirees Should Know About Social Security

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services