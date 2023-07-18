Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

This Discounted Stock Is the Cheapest It's Been in Years

By Keithen Drury – Jul 18, 2023 at 6:30AM

Key Points

  • Amazon's business looks different from the last time it was valued at this level.
  • AWS isn't seeing the growth or profitability investors have gotten used to.
  • North American commerce recently became profitable again.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Amazon has some short-term headwinds, but the future is still bright.

When you think of discounted stocks, Amazon (AMZN -0.83%) probably doesn't come to mind. But, if you take a hard look at the company, that's exactly the case. Still, a stock's valuation isn't the only consideration when deciding whether a stock is a buy.

With that in mind, should you take a position in Amazon just because the stock looks cheap? Or are there other factors at play that investors must understand?

Amazon's stock is the cheapest it has been since 2016

First, we need to understand what makes Amazon undervalued. There are multiple ways to value a stock, whether it's the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, or some other metric. Over the past year, Amazon hasn't been consistently profitable, so the P/E ratio shouldn't be used.

That leaves the P/S valuation, which is the lowest it has been since 2016.

AMZN PS Ratio Chart

Data source: YCharts

That is significant because 2016 Amazon looks a lot different than 2023 Amazon.

The current iteration of Amazon's business is more concentrated in higher-margin segments like third-party seller services, advertising, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company's cloud storage business. As a result, the stock should be valued at a higher level. You can see this switch play out in Amazon's gross margin, which has substantially widened since 2016.

AMZN Gross Profit Margin Chart

Data source: YCharts

While Amazon hasn't translated this gross margin improvement to the bottom line yet, management has set a course for the company to get there.

Margins are improving in some segments

Amazon has steadily improved its profitability over the past few quarters, showing that Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy is moving the company in the right direction.

AMZN Operating Income (Quarterly) Chart

Data source: YCharts

However, this is just the beginning. Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said on the first-quarter earnings conference call that increasing the company's efficiency is "a longer road than bouncing back in one or two quarters."

But that's not to say there aren't headwinds.

Amazon's cash cow, AWS, has steadily declined in profitability. One year ago, it posted an operating margin of 35%. Despite increasing its sales by 16% in Q1, operating income declined by 21%, leaving AWS with a margin of 24%.

That's not a good sign, but there is a culprit: efficiency -- not on Amazon's end but on the customer's side. With economic uncertainty (especially during the first quarter) dominating the headlines, many businesses looked at their large expense items and attempted to reduce them. AWS wasn't spared.

However, Amazon is focused on long-term customer relationships and is using its sales team to help businesses optimize their spending. That decision will hurt Amazon in the short term but will build the relationships necessary to ensure clients don't switch cloud computing services.

Even though this is a bump in the road for cloud computing, the long-term projections for this industry are still bright. AWS remains the market leader, and actions like this will solidify its top position in a market that some estimates peg as a $1.55 trillion opportunity by 2030.

Although AWS may be struggling, Amazon's North American commerce business has picked up the slack and posted its first operating profit in five quarters. That's a positive sign, and it shows Amazon's decision to lay off workers and close some distribution centers probably was the right one.

With all of that in mind, it seems like the long-term trajectory of Amazon's business is still quite positive, but only if you have a three- to five-year mindset. If you can look at it that way, then the prices for Amazon's stock today are quite attractive.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keithen Drury has positions in Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

amazon stock massive news
Huge News for Amazon Stock Investors
 computer home getty 6.2.17
Just Started Investing? Here's One Solid Stock to Buy With $2,000
 Warren Buffett 3 TMF May 2015
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
 flex-driver-arriving-for-amazon-same-day-delivery-3
1 AI Stock Up More Than 50% This Year That Shows No Signs of Stopping Anytime Soon
 consulting on finances at home
A Bull Market Could Be Here: 2 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
511%
 
S&P 500 Returns
132%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/18/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

older woman ride bike active retire retirement outdoors fun
The Unfortunate Truth About Maxing Out Your 401(k)
stock crashing
2 Stocks I'm Buying on the Dip This Week
Two people laughing while watching a video on a smartphone
1 Growth Stock Down 84% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
bull silhouette
2 Stocks Down 43% and 68% to Buy Right Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services