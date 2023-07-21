Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Shares of Argenx Jumped This Week

By Jim Halley – Jul 21, 2023 at 1:17PM

Key Points

  • Argenx has only two approved therapies, Vyvgart and Vyvgart Hytrulo.
  • Vyvgart Hytrulo fared well in a trial to treat adults with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, an autoimmune disorder.
  • The stock is up more than 53% this year.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company's lead therapy showed progress in treating an autoimmune disorder.

What happened

Shares of Argenx SE (ARGX 2.75%) were up more than 44% for the week as of 12:15 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The biotech company's stock closed last week at $379.08, then rose to as high as $548.94 on Friday afternoon by 12:15 p.m. ET. The stock is up more than 53% this year.

So what

Argenx said its therapy Vyvgart Hytrulo fared well as a treatment for adults with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), a type of autoimmune disorder wherein the body attacks myelin sheaths, which are fatty coverings that insulate and protect the nerves.

The late-stage study looked at adults who were not on active therapy for CIDP. Argenx said the study met its primary endpoint, showing a 61% lower risk of relapse compared to a placebo.

Now what

The brisk rise in the stock's price made it harder to get in on a good price point for a promising stock. Vyvgart and Vyvgart Hytrulo are the company's only commercial products, though Argenx has 15 programs in its pipeline. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first approved Vyvgart in 2021 to treat generalized myasthenia gravis (GMG), an autoimmune neuromuscular disorder. Vyvgart Hytrulo was approved by the FDA to treat GMG in June. The therapies are also being tested in other autoimmune indications. The chance to branch out is important because both GMG and CIDP are relatively rare.

The company reported $218 million of Vygart sales in the first quarter, with the company's total revenue in the quarter at $229.8 million, up 630% year over year. The remaining sales come from the company's license agreement with Zai Lab for the development and commercialization of Vyvgart and Vyvgart Hytrulo in China.

While the company still lost money in the first quarter -- $0.52 in earnings per share (EPS) loss compared to $4.36 in EPS loss in the same period last year -- the growth of Vyvgart's indications is pointing the company toward profitability.

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

young-woman-holding-thumbs-up
Why Argenx Stock Is on Fire Today
 Female scientist observing with microscope
This Emerging Market Could Be the Next Big Thing in Biotech
 investor-looking-at-sinking-stock-chart-getty
Is Argenx a Good Biotech Stock to Buy for 2022?
 featured-transcript-logo
argenx SE (ARGX) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
argenx SE (ARGX) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
506%
 
S&P 500 Returns
133%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/21/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

artificial intelligence AI on circuit board
1 AI Stock to Buy Before It Soars. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Sees Upside of Up to 680%
TSLA_Sankey_Q22023
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 587%, According to Cathie Wood's Ark Invest
A business person examining data
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever
artificial intelligence AI on circuit board
3 Billion Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock Hand Over Fist Right Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services