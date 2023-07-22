Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

By Katie Brockman – Jul 22, 2023 at 6:15AM

Key Points

  • With the market and economy seemingly at odds, it can be a difficult time to invest.
  • However, investing at the right time isn't as important as it might seem.
  • Long-term investors are more likely to make money regardless of short-term volatility.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The market is surging, but a recession is still on the table.

The last year and a half has been a rollercoaster of ups and downs for the stock market, and many investors are still feeling hesitant and confused about what the future might hold.

On the one hand, stock prices have been surging. The S&P 500 is up by roughly 27% from its lowest point in October 2022, and the Nasdaq has soared by a whopping 35% in that time. This has led many experts to claim that we're in a new bull market, which means fresh optimism and rising prices.

At the same time, though, a recession isn't off the table. While some experts believe the chances of a recession are lower now than they were a year ago, others say it's still around the corner.

Person with a serious expression looking at a laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

In fact, the Conference Board's Leading Economic Index, which tracks U.S. business cycles and economic activity, declined for the 15th straight month in June. The indicator also declined more than economists expected in June, and analysts at the Conference Board are still predicting a recession from the third quarter of 2023 through the first quarter of 2024.

Given all of this conflicting information, just how safe is the stock market right now? And should you really be investing if a recession might still be coming? The answer is simpler than you might think.

Is the stock market safe right now?

While it's easy to get caught up in the market's short-term outlook, it's not nearly as important as its long-term potential.

The market will always experience at least some degree of volatility over weeks and months -- even during strong economic times. But over decades, it's consistently earned positive total returns despite facing significant downturns.

If you focus too much on waiting until the perfect moment to invest, you risk missing out on valuable time to let your money grow. And that can potentially hurt your earnings more than investing at the "wrong" time.

For example, say you had invested in an S&P 500 index fund in January 2009 -- just two months before the market bottomed out amid the Great Recession. At the time, that may have seemed like the worst possible time to buy, as your investments would have almost immediately plummeted in value.

^SPX Chart

^SPX data by YCharts

Within just one year, however, you'd still have earned returns of more than 23%. If you had waited until, say, October to invest -- when the market was well into its recovery -- you'd only have earned returns of around 8% by January 2010.

Should you invest right now?

There's still a chance a recession may be looming, and if that's the case, stock prices could fall. But over the next several years (and certainly in the coming decades), it's extremely likely the market will earn positive total returns.

If you're a long-term investor, it doesn't matter too much when you invest -- and the data proves it.

Experts at Crestmont Research analyzed the S&P 500's rolling total returns over the past century to determine which 20-year periods saw positive gains. They found that in all 104 periods (from 1919 to 2022), the S&P 500 earned positive 20-year total returns.

In other words, if you had invested in an S&P 500 index fund at any point and simply held it for 20 years, you'd have made money -- regardless of how volatile the market was in that time.

The last two decades have been particularly turbulent, with the market facing the dot-com bubble burst of the early 2000s, the Great Recession, the COVID-19 crash, the most recent slump, and countless smaller corrections along the way.

^SPX Chart

^SPX data by YCharts

However, the S&P 500 is still up by nearly 209% since 2000. Even if you hadn't bought at the best possible moment, investing at nearly any point in the last two decades would have still likely resulted in positive total returns by today.

More important than investing at the right time is staying in the market for the long haul -- and investing in the right places. If we face a recession, not all stocks will survive. But the stocks from healthy companies with solid underlying business fundamentals have the best chance.

By filling your portfolio with quality long-term stocks and sticking it out through the rough patches, you're far more likely to make money -- no matter what happens with the market in the near term.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Getty - happy hugging dog
4 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings
 Bank 2022 GettyImages-517491962
Investors Still Seem Scared to Death of These Stocks
 Investor 96
Buying Tesla Stock Today Could Be Like Buying Apple Stock in 2009, According to This Wall Street Strategist
 Oil pump GettyImages-467119309
Everybody's Talking About These 2 Stocks Friday Morning
 Person dark stock chart Getty
Markets Are Flying, but Billionaire Investor Seth Klarman Warns of a Bubble -- and it Could Burst

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
506%
 
S&P 500 Returns
133%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/22/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Elderly Woman Retirement Social Security Holding One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Getty
Social Security's 2024 COLA Is Shaping Up to Be a Good News/Bad News Scenario
artificial intelligence AI on circuit board
1 AI Stock to Buy Before It Soars. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Sees Upside of Up to 680%
artificial intelligence investing algorithms
3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency
A business person examining data
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services