Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Shares of SunPower Were Sinking Wednesday

By Jim Halley – Jul 26, 2023 at 1:21PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The solar-power technology and energy services company released preliminary second-quarter numbers.

What happened

Shares of SunPower (SPWR -15.29%) were down more than 17% as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday after the solar-power technology and energy provider released preliminary second-quarter numbers. The actual quarterly earnings are expected on Aug. 1. The stock is down more than 49% so far this year.

So what

SunPower also gave updated guidance. The biggest trigger for Wednesday's share decline was that the company lowered its earnings expectations for the year. Instead of predicting annual net income of between $52 million and $82 million, it now expects a net loss of between $70 million and $90 million in 2023. It also lowered its expected number of residential customers to between 70,000 and 90,000, down from an earlier forecast of between 90,000 and 110,000.

The company said the biggest reason for the expected decline is lower demand in the Southeast and Southwest, due to increased interest rates. 

The company said it is responding to the lower demand by trimming its labor force as well as cutting its platform investment to a range of $50 million to $70 million for the year.

Now what

Not all the numbers were bad. The company did say it expected second-quarter revenue of $464 million, up 11% year over year. It also said it expects a second-quarter loss of $30 million, compared to the $5.2 million it lost in the same period last year.

The biggest concern, then, is that the company needs to rein in costs since it isn't growing revenue fast enough to erase its losses. It's worth noting that there is plenty of potential growth in the U.S. with only 4% of homes having solar photovoltaic systems now, but 15% should have them by 2030, according to the most recent Solar Energies Industries Association report.

Jim Halley has positions in SunPower. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Worker in blue jumpsuit and white hardhat installs solar panels on a rooftop.
Why SunPower Stock Popped 10% on Wednesday
 Home with Solar Panels
SunPower Disappoints but Sees a Brighter Future
 Solar on Roof
Where Will SunPower Be in 10 Years?
 Solar on Roof
1 Growth Stock Down 84% to Buy Right Now
 engineers solar power sustainable energy
Why SolarEdge, SunPower, and SunRun Stocks Were Up 14% to 27% Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
504%
 
S&P 500 Returns
134%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/26/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

5G tower cellular signal
Beat the Dow Jones With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock
Driver Charging Electric Vehicle
3 Soaring Stocks I'd Buy Now With No Hesitation
financial graph with up trend line candlestick chart in stock market
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip
senior couple outdoors GettyImages-1437850053
How Do Spousal Benefits for Social Security Work When I'm Eligible for a Benefit of My Own?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services