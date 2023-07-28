Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Costamare Stock Roared 23% Higher Today

By Rich Smith – Jul 28, 2023 at 1:00PM

Key Points

  • Costamare missed analysts' consensus expectations for Q2 earnings Friday morning -- but beat big on sales.
  • Revenue came in as much as 43% better than expected.
  • With shipping prices still falling, however, Q3 could be a lot less pleasant for Costamare.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Costamare shareholders are having a good day -- but there could be rougher seas ahead.

What happened

Container shipping companies may not be the sexiest businesses on Wall Street. (Not unless you've read the Bill Gates-recommended history of the shipping container, The Box: How the Shipping Container Made the World Smaller and the World Economy Bigger, that is). But one shipping company is doing its best to reignite excitement in the sector Friday: Costamare (CMRE 23.71%) surged to a 23.1% gain as of 12:34 p.m. ET.  

Curiously, the ocean-going shipping company's results weren't unambiguously positive. Heading into the report, analysts had forecast Costamare would earn $0.59 per share (adjusted for one-time items) on sales of $256.5 million.  

So what

As it turned out, Costamare missed that adjusted earnings target, earning only $0.56 per share. What's more, its profit when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) was only $0.52 per share. Sales, however, rebounded quite strongly -- and that's what investors seem to be reacting to Friday.  

Instead of the $256.5 million that Wall Street forecast, Costamare reported "voyage revenue" of $365.9 million from its combined fleet of container ships and dry bulk ships -- 43% better than expected, and a 26% year-over-year improvement. So while earnings may have been more miserable than expected -- down 43.5% year over year -- at least things are looking up.

Now what

Or are they?

Commenting on the quarter, CFO Gregory Zikos noted that the market for container ships continues to soften. However, with 99% of Costamare's container ship fleet already under contract through the end of this year, and 87% contracted through 2024, a softening market won't necessarily impact its revenues or profits much immediately.

Investors should expect such an impact eventually, however.

At the same time, Costamare seems to have taken advantage of the elevated rates on dry bulk shipping last quarter to boost its new dry bulk business. As Zikos observed, "our owned dry bulk vessels continue to trade on a spot basis while the trading platform has grown to a fleet of 56 ships." That was good news for the company in Q2, obviously. It may be less-good news when Q3 results roll around, however, as dry bulk spot rates began falling sharply in May.  

Long story short, as a Costamare shareholder, I'm certainly pleased with the market's reaction to the company's unexpectedly strong Q2 sales. There are plenty of storm clouds on the horizon, however. My best advice after reading through these results would therefore be: Batten down the hatches. We could be in for rough seas in Q3.

Rich Smith has positions in Costamare. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Costamare Stock Quote
Costamare
CMRE
$11.75 (23.71%) $2.25

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

tanker boat industrial shipping ocean
This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be One to Hold Forever

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett in a crowd smiling.
55.3% of Warren Buffett's $380 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in These 2 Dividend Stocks
Adult writing with pen on table and sofa
How to Score an Extra $1,983 Per Social Security Check
Jose Najarro - 2023-07-27T201909.853
Nvidia and AMD Stock Investors Should Hear What Intel Just Said
percentage interest rate growth rate mortgage savings
Supercharge Your Passive Income With These Roughly 9%-Yielding Dividend Stocks

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services