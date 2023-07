General Motors (GM -2.36%) continues to perform extremely well, with sales and margins per vehicle on the rise. But the market hasn't put much value on the company, with shares trading for a P/E ratio under 5. Travis Hoium covers why that's cheap and why this is a great stock to own in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of July 25, 2023. The video was published on July 26, 2023.