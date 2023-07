American Express (AXP 1.12%) is well off the highs, as there is a combination of investor fears weighing on the stock. Not only is Amex a credit card lender that could see loan losses spike if a recession arrives, but it is also a bank, and the recent banking industry drama continues to pressure bank stocks. However, the latest numbers show that Amex could be doing better than you think.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of July 28, 2023. The video was published on July 29, 2023.