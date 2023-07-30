Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Hurricanes Are More Frequent and Intense. How Will That Affect Beachfront-Property Investing?

By Marc Rapport – Jul 30, 2023 at 5:00AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Demand will be there, but will the investment be worth it?

Hurricanes caused more than $1.1 trillion in damage and nearly 6,700 deaths in the U.S. between 1980 and 2021, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the damage is getting worse. NOAA says five of the top 10 disaster years in U.S. history have occurred since 2011.

In 2022, there were 14 named Atlantic storms, including three that made landfall on the U.S. mainland, led by Hurricane Ian and its estimated $112.9 billion in damage, much of it in southwest Florida. This year's storm frequency is projected to be much the same.

With the rising intensity of these storms, weather nerds aren't the only people who need to follow these disturbances. This is especially important for people who own beachfront properties.

While research shows that the value of beach properties often rises after a storm -- probably due to reduced inventory meeting enduring demand -- real estate investors should consider the possible limits to that demand as the costs and risks continue to rise.

Galveston, Texas seawall protecting colorful houses.

Image source: Getty Images.

Beach towns are a magnet for people -- and storms

Beach towns have been a magnet for permanent and part-time residents and investors for a long time. With hurricane season here, now's a good time for this not-so-trivial question: What state do you think dominates the list of dangerous (to your wallet) beach home markets? Texas? Florida?

Nope. The answer is New Jersey.

According to a study by Assurance, a home insurance comparison site, five of the 10 U.S. communities with the highest percentage of homes at risk of flooding are on the Jersey Shore, led by Wildwood at 22.27% and Atlantic City at 19%. The town atop the flooding risk list, at 33.12%, is Ocracoke, North Carolina, an isolated and lightly populated community on the Outer Banks.

By property value at risk, California dominates the list with nearly $2.6 billion in properties deemed vulnerable in Newport Beach alone. And looking forward, the Assurance report says Galveston, the Texas coastal city where a 1900 hurricane killed an estimated 8,000 people before an iconic seawall was built, is now deemed the city with the most property at risk based on projected overall sea level rise. It's expected to rise 1.9 feet there by 2040, nearly 60% more than the national average.

Assurance drew its data from NOAA, the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS), and Zillow. Insurers are paying attention, too, and the effects have already been dramatic.

Insurers abandon ship while premiums soar

As the climate changes, home insurance costs in beach towns have skyrocketed in recent years. Earlier this month, AAA said it would cancel some of its policies in Florida, and Farmers Insurance announced it would leave the state, joining more than a dozen other insurers that have fled.

There are many others still in the market, of course, but news reports say these decisions will force at least 100,000 policyholders to find new coverage, usually at much higher rates. Investors renting their properties will have to raise their rates to compensate or pay more to live there themselves.

Tides are rising and so is flooding

It's not just storm surges and wind damage threatening these beach towns. Rising sea levels have led to more frequent tidal flooding in low-lying areas like Miami Beach, Florida, where researchers now say 99% of properties in the city have a 26% chance of being severely affected by flooding in the next 30 years.

While many things are out of a homeowner's control, beach property owners can take proactive measures, such as elevating properties, reinforcing foundations, and creating natural barriers to mitigate the effect of rising sea levels and high-tide flooding. But those are expensive measures, and lots of local governments closely regulate and even resist such activities.

Oceanfront row of houses with waves breaking on seawall.

Image source: Getty Images.

Wade in with eyes wide open

While owning a beach house can be a dream for many, it's important to be aware of the risks and take steps to protect the return on your investment. Almost everywhere along the East Coast is vulnerable to hurricanes and flooding risk.

While the lure of the sea will continue to attract people and their money to popular beach destinations, investors should study the data on their own and weigh costs and risks carefully before buying beachfront property. Wading in with eyes wide open will help mitigate surprises from storm damage, expensive repairs and maintenance, and insurance-rate hikes down the road.


Marc Rapport has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Zillow Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Zillow Group Stock Quote
Zillow Group
Z
$53.51 (2.57%) $1.34

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Bull Market Rising Stock Charts Financial Newspaper Quotes Invest Getty
This Unexpected Stock Market Indicator Offers a Big Clue as to Where Stocks Move Next
 GettyImages-1392114708
Nervous About Investing After the Stock Market's 2023 Rally? Consider This Warren Buffett Advice
 23_03_31 A movie theater with very few people in it _MF Dload
You Can't Control Movie Blockbusters, but You Can Control What You Do About Them
 person sitting at home looking at documents and a laptop
1 Unstoppable Growth ETF That Could Turn $100 a Week Into $1.15 Million
 Stopwatch With Growing Stack of Coins Profit Investing Getty
This Investing Strategy Has a 100% Success Rate, But It Comes With a Very Big Catch

Our Most Popular Articles

Top 7 Stocks Million Dollar Portfolio TSLA NVDA AMD Thumby
Want to Get Richer? 7 Best Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
4 Unsurpassed Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Wake of the Nasdaq Bear Market Dip
GOOGL_Sankey_Q22023
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock Has Billionaires Betting Big
LMT F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II flew together at 2016 in the UK source LMT
These Two Defense Titans Will Battle to Build the Nation's Next Fighter Jet

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services