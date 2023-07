In this video, I will be going over SoFi Technologies' (SOFI 18.90%) second-quarter earnings report, which blew everyone's expectations out of the water. The stock is up over 100% this year alone, but reaching profitability by Q4 could send this stock to greater heights.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of July 28, 2023. The video was published on July 30, 2023.