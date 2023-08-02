Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Best Stocks to Buy Now: Is AMD Stock a Buy After Earnings?

By Eric Cuka – Aug 2, 2023 at 9:38AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

AMD stock popped after earnings, with artificial intelligence (AI) in focus. Is AMD a buy now?

Is Advanced Micro Devices (AMD -1.44%) one of the best AI stocks to buy now? AMD stock popped off an earnings beat on both top and bottom lines. The company has been under pressure in recent quarters, but the market is excited about its future prospects. The video below breaks down earnings and brings you up to speed with analysis, commentary, and more. I also provide a comparison to Nvidia (NVDA -2.65%) to show you how the two companies compare from a valuation perspective. 

*Stock prices used were the evening prices of August 1, 2023. The video was published on August 1, 2023.

Eric Cuka has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Quote
Advanced Micro Devices
AMD
$115.91 (-1.44%) $-1.69
Nvidia Stock Quote
Nvidia
NVDA
$452.75 (-2.65%) $-12.32

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

AMD_Sankey_Q22023 (1)
AMD's New AI Chip Could Send its Stock Soaring. Here's Why.
 amd stock ai stocks
AMD Stock Pops on Earnings Beat, AI Chip Progress
 two people use ipad
3 Things About AMD That Smart Investors Know
 cloud computing IT technician in server room
Better Buy: AMD vs. Nvidia
 Jose Najarro - 2023-08-01T170110.220
AMD Just Shared These 2 Gems During Its Earnings

Our Most Popular Articles

stocks go up growth investing chart woman business
Nearly 40% of Cathie Wood's Flagship Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Growth Stocks
Cash Money Five Hundred Dollars Invest Retire Stock Market Getty
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
Semiconductor board GettyImages-1141230722
AMD Rises on AI-Powered Growth, But Another Nasdaq Stock Is Getting All the After-Hours Love
10 amazing growth stocks!!!
10 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy in August

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services