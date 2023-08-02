Best Stocks to Buy Now: Is AMD Stock a Buy After Earnings?

Is Advanced Micro Devices (AMD -1.44%) one of the best AI stocks to buy now? AMD stock popped off an earnings beat on both top and bottom lines. The company has been under pressure in recent quarters, but the market is excited about its future prospects. The video below breaks down earnings and brings you up to speed with analysis, commentary, and more. I also provide a comparison to Nvidia (NVDA -2.65%) to show you how the two companies compare from a valuation perspective.

*Stock prices used were the evening prices of August 1, 2023. The video was published on August 1, 2023.