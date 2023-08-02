Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Want to Retire a Millionaire? This AI Stock Can Help With That.

By Keithen Drury – Aug 2, 2023 at 6:45AM

Key Points

  • Taiwan Semiconductor is a crucial supplier in the AI value chain.
  • A lack of demand for consumer products is affecting its finances.
  • The stock is still attractively priced for the long term.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Taiwan Semiconductor will succeed with or without AI proliferation.

Investing in artificial intelligence (AI) companies could be lucrative because no one really knows how far the technology will reach. But on the flip side, this technology might also fizzle out and not provide the returns investors are looking for.

There's one company that allows investors to succeed regardless of how the AI trend plays out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM -0.76%). And an investment could help you retire a millionaire someday. Read on to find out why TSMC could be a portfolio-defining investment.

Nearly all AI technology starts with TSMC's chips

Companies that want to train AI models rely on graphics processing units (GPUs) to constantly test and refine the platform using different data sets. And several sources are used to collect that data, which also requires GPUs. The company and the software developer also use the chips to train the model.

While there are multiple companies that sell GPUs, almost all of them source their chips from Taiwan Semiconductor.

As the leading contract chip manufacturer, TSMC is launching a smaller, more powerful, and more efficient version using 3-nanometer technology. This is sure to create a large market since it is currently the most powerful chip available.

As this next-generation 3nm technology is integrated into GPUs, companies will pay a premium to improve their speed and efficiency in training AI models. But even if AI turns out to be just another passing trend, the move to the cloud and processing big data aren't.

And TSMC's chips are also used in smartphones and other consumer products, so it's not as exposed to the AI market as some other investments. This makes it a more stable investment than its AI peers, but that doesn't mean the company is without its challenges.

Economic fear is hurting TSMC's results

The chip industry has long been plagued with cyclicality. As demand dries up for consumer electronics due to recession fears, it affects companies like Taiwan Semiconductor. It's experiencing that now, as revenue fell 13.7% year over year in U.S. dollars in the second quarter. This downturn is expected to worsen in the third quarter; management has guided for revenue between $16.7 billion and $17.5 billion, indicating a decline between 13.5% and 17.4%.

In the second quarter, TSMC's profit margin was 38%, down from 44% last year. This cut its earnings per share (EPS) from $1.55 to $1.14.

As a result of its current and future earnings drop, a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio (which includes the decline) should be used in conjunction with the trailing P/E.

TSM PE Ratio Chart

TSM PE Ratio data by YCharts.

So, from a forward-looking perspective, the stock seems a bit pricey at a P/E over 20. But that outlook is fairly short-sighted. By 2024, the average Wall Street analyst projects $6.27 in EPS, indicating a forward P/E of 16.

For patient investors, Taiwan Semiconductor stock looks like an absolute bargain. Plus, with more products in the pipeline after the 3nm chip rollout, it's well positioned to maintain its market leadership.

Even if AI doesn't pan out as predicted, demand in data centers and smartphones won't disappoint. There are not a lot of guarantees in the stock market, but one that comes pretty close is that TSMC's cutting-edge chipmaking will drive next-generation technologies.

Keithen Drury has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Quote
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
TSM
$98.40 (-0.76%) $0.75

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

tweezers with computer chip
This Chip Stock Just Hit a Major Setback. Steve Jobs Predicted It.
 latex glove computer chip
Taiwan Semiconductor's Sales Are Down -- Even With the AI Boom
 Semiconductor
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Is Officially in a Downturn -- Time to Sell the Stock?
 Copy of Jose Najarro - 2023-07-25T181225.501
This Chip Stock Expects a Stunning 50% CAGR in AI Revenue Over the Next Five Years, and It's Not Nvidia
 tsmc-fab16-nanjing
Is It Too Late to Buy Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) Stock?

Our Most Popular Articles

Semiconductor board GettyImages-1141230722
AMD Rises on AI-Powered Growth, But Another Nasdaq Stock Is Getting All the After-Hours Love
Artificial intelligence AI on cloud circuit board
3 AI Stocks I'd Buy With $1,000 Right Now
stocks go up growth investing chart woman business
Nearly 40% of Cathie Wood's Flagship Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Growth Stocks
10 amazing growth stocks!!!
10 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy in August

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services