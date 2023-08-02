Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why SolarEdge Stock Plunged 20% Today

By Travis Hoium – Aug 2, 2023 at 3:48PM

Key Points

  • Third-quarter guidance was weaker than expected, with management predicting that margins and profits will drop.
  • Higher interest rates are taking a toll on the solar supply chain.
  • The big question is whether the pressure on margins will end anytime soon.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

It was another bad quarter for the solar energy stock.

What happened 

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG -17.90%) fell by as much as 20% in trading on Wednesday after the company released its second-quarter results. Shares were still down by 17.4% at 3:00 p.m. ET, and showed no signs of recovering. 

So what 

The solar energy company's revenue rose from $727.8 million a year ago to $991.3 million. Its non-GAAP gross margin was 32.7%, up from 27.3% a year ago, and its non-GAAP operating income was $191.0 million. It booked a cash-flow-from-operations loss of $88.7 million, due in part to a $110 million increase in inventory.

For the third quarter, management expects revenues in the range of $880 million to $920 million with a non-GAAP gross margin of 28% to 31% and non-GAAP operating income of $115 million to $135 million. 

Now what 

We have seen weak results in residential solar across the board this quarter, and this is a continuation of that trend. What's most shocking is how quickly margins and operating income are eroding. 

What investors now have to worry about is further pressure on prices. Solar installers are facing pricing pressure because of higher interest rates and lower costs for electricity from competing sources. That's a trend that may not end anytime soon, and would worry me as an investor. 

SolarEdge's shares are still trading for 38 times earnings, which is expensive for a company with earnings that are trending lower. That's why I'm not a buyer of this stock after the release of its second-quarter results. 

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SolarEdge Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Solar Panels on a Home
What You Need to Know About SolarEdge Stock
 Solar Farm in Mountains
Why Renewable Energy Stocks Plunged This Week
 Solar panels cracked by an impact
Why Investors Are Selling SolarEdge Stock
 Renewable Energy in Field
Why EV and Solar Energy Stocks Are on the Move Wednesday
 Renewable Energy in Field
Why Clean Energy Stocks Plunged on Thursday

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
512%
 
S&P 500 Returns
135%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/02/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Financials 6
The Dow Jones Just Did Something It Hasn't Done Since 1987. History Says This Will Happen Next
Growth 5
1 Spectacular Growth Stock to Buy Before It Soars 1,475%, According to Wall Street
Cash Money Five Hundred Dollars Invest Retire Stock Market Getty
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
stocks go up growth investing chart woman business
Nearly 40% of Cathie Wood's Flagship Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Growth Stocks

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services