Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Vertiv Holdings Stock Is Soaring Today

By Lou Whiteman – Aug 2, 2023 at 11:14AM

Key Points

  • Vertiv beat on earnings and revenue, with sales up 23% year over year.
  • The company also guided for a stronger-than-expected third quarter, and boosted full-year guidance.
  • Time will tell if the AI-fueled rally is sustainable, but the need for data centers is real.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Earnings came in well ahead of expectations as AI fuels demand for more-powerful data centers.

What happened

Vertiv Holdings (VRT 25.39%) delivered blowout earnings thanks in no small part to the boom in artificial intelligence (AI) spending. Investors looking for new ways to capitalize on AI are taking note, sending shares of Vertiv up nearly 30% on Wednesday morning.

So what

Vertiv sells hardware, software, and analytics to help manage data centers, industrial facilities, and communications networks, including a range of power, cooling, and IT infrastructure products. The company's portfolio goes well beyond data centers, but power-hungry AI models have led to a surge in demand.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share, beating estimates by $0.17, on revenue of $1.73 billion. The sales figure was up 23.6% year over year, and beat the consensus estimate by about $100 million.

Vertiv's adjusted operating margin for the quarter was 14.5%, up 860 basis points year over year. Operating cash flow in the quarter was $254 million, an increase of $460 million from the same three months of 2022. Demands to power new AI models are a big part of that surge. 

Now what

Vertiv is forecasting third-quarter earnings of between $0.41 and $0.46 per share, well above the $0.33 consensus. It also raised its full-year earnings guidance to $1.54 to $1.64 per share, up from $1.22 to $1.32.

It is hard to predict how long a trend will last, and at some point, spending around AI could cool. But the need for ever-more-sophisticated data centers is unlikely to wane. Vertiv is benefiting from the trend, and investors appear confident that will carry on into the quarters to come.

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Vertiv Stock Quote
Vertiv
VRT
$33.27 (25.39%) $6.74

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

data center
Don't Wait Until the Dip Is Over to Buy These 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks
 Vertiv
Here's Why Vertiv Is a No-Brainer Growth Stock
 Great stocks to buy in 2023
3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation
 IT Technician Running Maintenance program getty
Why Vertiv Stock Is Up Today
 data center
Longtime Honeywell CEO Backs This Supercharged Growth Stock: Is It a Buy?

Our Most Popular Articles

Growth 5
1 Spectacular Growth Stock to Buy Before It Soars 1,475%, According to Wall Street
Financials 6
The Dow Jones Just Did Something It Hasn't Done Since 1987. History Says This Will Happen Next
Cash Money Five Hundred Dollars Invest Retire Stock Market Getty
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
stocks go up growth investing chart woman business
Nearly 40% of Cathie Wood's Flagship Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Growth Stocks

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services