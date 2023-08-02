Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Vita Coco Stock Popped Today

By Jeremy Bowman – Aug 2, 2023 at 12:49PM

Key Points

  • Vita Coco continues to deliver strong results following its recent IPO.
  • The company's gross margin expanded by 11 percentage points due in part to lower transportation costs.
  • Vita Coco has a large addressable market to penetrate in healthy beverages.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The coconut water maker easily beat estimates on the top and bottom lines.

What happened

Shares of coconut-water purveyor The Vita Coco Company (COCO 11.88%) were moving higher today after the beverage stock delivered another strong earnings report, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines. 

As of 11:43 a.m. ET, the stock was up 13.7%.

A person drinking coconut water out of a coconut on the beach.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Vita Coco said sales in the quarter jumped 21% to $139.6 million, easily beating analyst estimates at $129.3 million. Volume in the flagship brand Vita Coco coconut water was up 19% with sales up 23%.

The company also delivered a tremendous gross margin expansion, improving 11 percentage points to 37% due to lower year-over-year transportation costs, high pricing, and leverage from sales growth. Selling, general, and administrative expenses, meanwhile, rose 25% to $30 million due to higher personnel expenses and increased sales and marketing expenses.

On the bottom line, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) improved from $7 million to $24 million and adjusted earnings per share jumped from $0.02 to $0.31, well ahead of the consensus at $0.18. 

CEO Martin Roper said he was "extremely pleased" with the results, adding that gross margin "exceeded our expectations."  

Now what

Looking ahead, the company raised its guidance for the year. It now expects sales growth of 10%-12%, including mid-teens growth in the Vita Coco brand, which will offset the loss of a private-label customer.

It also called for further improvements in gross margin relative to second-quarter performance and sees full-year gross margin at 35%-37%. Additionally, management raised its EBITDA guidance from $54 million-$59 million to $56 million-$60 million.

Given the strong quarterly results and the guidance raise, it's not surprising to see Vita Coco stock moving higher today. The beverage stock appears to have a bright future in front of it as there's a large and growing market for healthy beverages.

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Vita Coco Stock Quote
Vita Coco
COCO
$29.53 (11.88%) $3.14

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

coconut water beverage
Why Vita Coco Stock Popped Today

Our Most Popular Articles

Financials 6
The Dow Jones Just Did Something It Hasn't Done Since 1987. History Says This Will Happen Next
Growth 5
1 Spectacular Growth Stock to Buy Before It Soars 1,475%, According to Wall Street
Cash Money Five Hundred Dollars Invest Retire Stock Market Getty
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
Getting Paid Dividends Getty
3 Phenomenal Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in August

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services