Every month, I allocate the cash in my brokerage account to a handful of stocks, and August is no exception. I'm adding to three of my existing positions where I see excellent value right now, and am opening two brand-new positions that I'm particularly excited about. Here's a rundown of all five, and why I'm a buyer of each one.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Aug. 1, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 1, 2023.