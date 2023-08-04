Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why XPO Stock Was Climbing Today

By Jeremy Bowman – Aug 4, 2023 at 12:19PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Shares of the trucking company gained on a better-than-expected earnings report.

What happened

Shares of XPO (XPO 4.75%), the less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company, were moving higher today after the company delivered better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings report.

As of 11:16 a.m. ET on Friday, the stock was up 5.7% after gaining as much as 12.1% earlier in the session.

So what

XPO faced macro headwinds in the second quarter as transportation demand has been soft. Overall revenue came in at $1.92 billion, which was down by 6.5% from the quarter a year ago. The decline was primarily due to a lower fuel surcharge, and that result was slightly below estimates at $1.94 billion.

The company said that shipments per day were higher than the quarter a year ago, a sign that demand is recovering, and it saw that momentum build in July with tonnage and shipments up 4% and 9%, respectively, seemingly in part due to the bankruptcy of rival Yellow, the third-largest LTL carrier in North America. An LTL trucking company carries deliveries from several shippers in one truckload instead of dedicating an entire truck to one company's freight.

Further down the income statement, adjusted operating ratio, which is the inverse of operating margin, deteriorated from 83.2% to 87.6% in North American LTL, but improved sequentially. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were also down from $289 million to $244 million.

Adjusted earnings per share slipped from $1.14 to $0.71, which topped the consensus at $0.61.

CEO Mario Harik said, "We sequentially improved our adjusted operating ratio more than our forecast, and operated with greater labor efficiency."

Now what

XPO shares have more than doubled this year in part due to investors' belief that Yellow's collapse will open up market share for peers like Saia and Old Dominion Freight Line, as well as XPO.

The July numbers bode well for its momentum from the Yellow bankruptcy, and the improving economy should also give XPO a boost. If it can make the improvements that it's targeting in its operating ratio, there should be a lot of upside potential for profits.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in XPO. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Old Dominion Freight Line. The Motley Fool recommends XPO. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

XPO Stock Quote
XPO
XPO
$71.72 (4.75%) $3.25
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Quote
Old Dominion Freight Line
ODFL
$407.81 (-1.27%) $-5.23
Yellow Stock Quote
Yellow
YELL
$4.09 (13.75%) $0.49
Saia Stock Quote
Saia
SAIA
$424.09 (-0.38%) $-1.61

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Delivery person in truck
Why XPO Stock Accelerated This Week
 XPO truck on road source XPO
Why XPO Stock Was in the Fast Lane in June
 investing screen analysis investor growth stocks
2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation
 xpo logistics
Why XPO Stock Soared This Week
 XPO_Equipment_On-Road-City
Why XPO Stock Is Accelerating Again Today

Our Most Popular Articles

Buffett11 TMF
Warren Buffett Has Bought Shares of This Company for 19 Consecutive Quarters -- and No, It's Not Apple
Nest With Golden Eggs And Social Security Card
Is It Better to Take Social Security at 62 or 70? Here's What Research Says.
Growth 12
1 Warren Buffett Index Fund That Could Turn $500 per Month Into $1 Million
A person riding in a futuristic self-driving robotaxi
1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Soar 1,063% to Join the $1 Trillion Club

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services