Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Kyndryl Holdings Stock Crushed the Market Today

By Eric Volkman – Aug 8, 2023 at 6:54PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company got off to a good start with its new fiscal year.

What happened

Kyndryl Holdings (KD 18.55%), a relatively recent arrival to the stock market, had quite the trading session on Tuesday.

The company, essentially pieces of the legacy business of tech sector mainstay IBM, posted fiscal first quarter of 2024 results that wowed investors. Thanks to this, its share price vaulted almost 19% higher on the day.

So what

Kyndryl's quarter saw the tech company earn $4.19 billion in revenue. This was down, although not by an alarming level, from the $4.29 billion of second quarter 2022. The company broke even in terms of non-GAAP (adjusted) net income, representing a notable improvement over the $100 million it lost in the year-ago quarter.

Both key metrics were well above what analysts were expecting of Kyndryl. Collectively, they were modeling only $4.09 billion for revenue, and a relatively steep ($0.95 per share) adjusted net loss.

In its earnings release, Kyndryl wrote that it was successful in not only drawing in new business, but signing renewals with existing companies at "meaningfully" higher margins than in the IBM days.

Now what

This was a major dynamic inspiring Kyndryl to raise its full-year guidance for the current fiscal year.

Specifically, it has upped its forecast for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin. The company now feels this will come in at 14% for the year; previously it was anticipating 12% to 13%.

Kyndryl also lifted its projection for adjusted pre-tax net income. It now feels this will be at least $100 million for the period.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends International Business Machines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

1 glowing red arrow trending down on a stock chart.
Why Kyndryl Holdings Stock Crashed 10% Today
 Consultants consulting -- tech
Why Kyndryl Stock Jumped 20% Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
509%
 
S&P 500 Returns
132%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/08/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Buffett13 TMF
47% of Warren Buffett's $375 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
A smiling couple that just moved into a new home, looking at a tablet device while sitting on the stairs
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Super Stock Down 88% to Buy Right Now
Investor 101
The 2 Best 'Magnificent Seven' Stocks to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
A pot plant carved in the shape of an upward-trending arrow
1 Growth Stock Down 32% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services