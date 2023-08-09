Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Dutch Bros Stock Was Surging Today

By John Ballard – Aug 9, 2023 at 11:47AM

Key Points

  • The company reported much better profitability than investors expected.
  • Revenue grew 34% year over year, driven by new shop openings and same-shop sales growth.
  • Dutch Bros demonstrated impressive performance in shop-level margins.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The fast-growing restaurant chain finally delivered a quarter that impressed Wall Street.

What happened

Shares of Dutch Bros (BROS 18.06%) were up 22% as of 10:54 a.m. ET on Wednesday after the company's second-quarter earnings results. While revenue missed estimates, adjusted earnings per share of $0.13 significantly beat the consensus estimate calling for $0.07.

So what

The market wasn't pleased with the company's first-quarter results, especially with the $9.4 million loss on the bottom line and a decline in same-shop sales. But Dutch Bros proved it can control costs in this challenging operating environment and deliver profitable growth while continuing to invest in opening new shops.

Overall, revenue grew 34% year over year, up from 30% in the previous quarter. The company opened 38 new shops, bringing its total footprint to 754, a 25% year-over-year expansion. The company padded that increase in new shops by also reporting a 3.8% increase in same-shop sales. The market was more impressed with the $9.7 million in net profit, a big improvement over the year-ago quarter's loss of $1.8 million.

Now what

Dutch Bros is demonstrating outstanding margin performance. The contribution margin for company-operated shops was 30%, a significant increase over the year-ago quarter's 25% margin and even higher than Chipotle Mexican Grill's restaurant-level margin, which points to a bright future as it expands across the U.S.

The company is executing well where it counts. As it continues to expand its shop footprint and deliver profitable growth for investors, this could be a high-growth restaurant stock that joins ranks with the top chains in the industry in the next decade.

John Ballard has positions in Dutch Bros. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

dutch bros profits
Dutch Bros Is Making Huge Strides Toward Profitability
 dutch bros stock news
Why Is Everyone Talking About Dutch Bros Stock Right Now?
 23_05_02 A piggy bank launching like a rocket _MF Dload turbocharge boost rocket take off investing success performance piggy bank
Where Will Dutch Bros Stock Be in 3 Years?
 woman drinking coffee shop hot chocolate cold winter
3 Things Smart Investors Know About Dutch Bros Stock
 2 green flags for dutch bros
2 Green Flags for Dutch Bros Stock

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
505%
 
S&P 500 Returns
132%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/09/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Two Hundred Dollars Cash Money Invest Retire Stocks Getty
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now
MFST Microsoft AMZN Amazon Apple AAPL stock investing money
Opinion: These Will Be the 5 Biggest Stocks by 2030
Gettycash-fan
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
A digital rendering of a computer chip conducting lightning with blue undertones
1 Unstoppable Semiconductor Stock Is Up 131% in 2023, But It's Dirt-Cheap Compared to Nvidia

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services