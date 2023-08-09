Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why ThredUP Stock Jumped Today

By Jeremy Bowman – Aug 9, 2023 at 4:44PM

Key Points

  • ThredUP topped estimates and showed signs that its cost-cutting efforts were paying off.
  • The company is still significantly unprofitable and has a long way to go before it's growing and profitable.

Shares of the clothing reseller rose on a better-than-expected earnings report.

What happened

Shares of ThredUP (TDUP 26.09%) popped today after the clothing resale specialist posted better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings report even as growth remains slow and the company is unprofitable.

The stock closed up 26.1% on the news.

So what

Revenue rose 8% to $82.7 million in the quarter, which topped estimates at $81.2 million. 

The company has been focused on growing its resale-as-a-service business, adding customers like American Eagle, TOMS, and The Container Store, and it's focusing on a more upscale market in order to drive profitability.

Gross margin in the quarter fell from 68.9% to 67.4%. Active buyers were down 0.8% to 1.7 million, and orders increased 5% to 1.8 million. 

Its loss under adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) improved from $13.5 million to $5 million as operating expense fell, and it reported a loss per share of $0.18, an improvement from $0.29 in the quarter a year ago and better than the consensus for a loss of $0.23 per share.

CEO James Reinhart said, "Our performance demonstrates both the management team's ability to forecast and manage the business amid a dynamic consumer environment as well as the sound strategy behind key company initiatives that have powered our growth and margin expansion."

Now what

Looking ahead, the company expects revenue of $82 million to $84 million in the third quarter, implying an increase of 27.2%.

It also expects to hit a break-even adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter as its cost-cutting starts to pay off.

ThredUP still has a lot of work to do to become a healthy business. Today's gains are primarily due to the stock's plunge since its initial public offering; it now trades in penny stock range at $4 a share. I'd wait for more evidence that the business can reach full health before buying the stock.

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends ThredUp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

