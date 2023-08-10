Nvidia Stock Rides the AI Wave as Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Meta Break the Bank

The video focuses on recent earnings commentary by Amazon (AMZN -1.49%), Alphabet (GOOGL -1.32%) (GOOG -1.28%), Microsoft (MSFT -1.17%), and Meta Platforms (META -2.38%) on future capital expenditure and the increased investment in AI chips made by Nvidia (NVDA -4.72%). Check out the short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Aug. 8, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 10, 2023.