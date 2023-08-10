Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Nvidia Stock Rides the AI Wave as Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Meta Break the Bank

By Jose Najarro and Billy Duberstein – Aug 10, 2023 at 9:12AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft will increase AI investments, which bodes well for Nvidia.

The video focuses on recent earnings commentary by Amazon (AMZN -1.49%)Alphabet (GOOGL -1.32%) (GOOG -1.28%)Microsoft (MSFT -1.17%), and Meta Platforms (META -2.38%) on future capital expenditure and the increased investment in AI chips made by Nvidia (NVDA -4.72%). Check out the short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Aug. 8, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 10, 2023.

