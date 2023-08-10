Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Capri Holdings Stock Jumped Today

By John Ballard – Aug 10, 2023 at 11:32AM

Key Points

  • Coach owner Tapestry is acquiring the Versace owner for $8.5 billion, or $57 per share, in an all-cash deal.
  • The growing luxury goods market is getting more competitive.
  • The combined company will be able to better compete by offering consumers a more comprehensive wardrobe.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Capri and Tapestry are joining forces to tackle the burgeoning luxury goods market.

What happened

Shares of Capri Holdings (CPRI 56.46%) were up 56% at 10:08 a.m. ET on Thursday after Tapestry agreed to acquire the company for $57 per share for a total value of $8.5 billion. The companies will combine their leading brands to create a global fashion powerhouse that can better compete in the global luxury goods industry.

So what

The luxury goods industry should grow again this year after a record 2022.  The market is projected to more than double by 2030, according to Bain and Company.

Falling inflationary pressures are creating more demand, which is an opportunity for leading players like Tapestry, which owns Kate Spade, Coach, and Stuart Weitzman. Tapestry needs Capri's Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors brands to broaden its portfolio and gain valuable customer data to better compete with the big fashion houses in Europe.

Companies that can meet consumer demand across more categories and styles are in the best position to deliver growth for shareholders. The combination of Tapestry and Capri will bring together a portfolio of brands covering handbags, accessories, apparel, and footwear.

Last year, the combined revenue of the companies was $12 billion, with adjusted operating profit of $2 billion. However, another attractive feature of the deal is that another $200 million of profit could be realized through supply chain efficiencies and cost-saving measures within three years of the acquisition.

Now what

The acquisition is scheduled to close in calendar 2024, when Tapestry will pay $57 for each share of Capri. Tapestry sees a highly profitable transaction for its shareholders. The company already announced an increase to the quarterly dividend of 17%, but it's also suspending its share repurchase program to reduce debt.

Capri shareholders could consider selling now and buying shares of Tapestry, which has reported growing revenue and higher margins over the last few years and trades at a single-digit forward price-to-earnings ratio. It could be a bargain once the deal is completed and the synergies are realized.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tapestry. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Capri Stock Quote
Capri
CPRI
$54.15 (56.46%) $19.54
Tapestry Stock Quote
Tapestry
TPR
$35.74 (-13.34%) $-5.50

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

frustrated investor closes eyes in front of computer
Why Capri Holdings Stock Fell Today
 clothing hanging on a rack in a store fashion retail apparel clothes
Why Capri Holding Stock Tumbled This Week
 frustrated investor closes eyes in front of computer
Why Capri Holdings Stock Dropped Like a Rock Today
 Luxury goods store
1 Luxury Stock on Fire at the End of 2022, and It's Not Too Late to Buy
 22_06_30 People walking with shopping bags walking in a mall _GettyImages-1004801546
Capri Holdings Just Lowered Its Quarterly Guidance, Again. Should Investors Be Worried?

Our Most Popular Articles

Bull Market 6
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Buy Sell Dice on Financial Graph Stock Market Getty
1 "Magnificent Seven" Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
An angry person with hands outstretched looking at a computer monitor
1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole
android-pressing-laptop-keyboard
1 Magnificent AI Stock to Buy Before It Is Worth $3 Trillion

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services