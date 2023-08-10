Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Shares of Tango Therapeutics Skyrocketed This Week

By Jim Halley – Aug 10, 2023 at 4:52PM

Key Points

  • Tango increased revenue and reduced net loss in the quarter.
  • The biotech company has several cancer therapies in early-stage trials.
  • Tango entered into a private stock placement on Wednesday worth $80 million.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company had several announcements as part of its second-quarter earnings report.

What happened

Shares of Tango Therapeutics (TNGX -16.26%) were up more than 91% for the week as of Thursday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The clinical-stage biotech company's stock closed last week at $3.40 and reached a 52-week high of $9.39 on Wednesday.

So what

The company, which focuses on precision oncology therapies, reported second-quarter earnings on Monday. Tango focused on the progress it is making with early-stage pipeline candidates. The company said it had begun dosing in two phase 1/2 trials, including TNG462 to treat MTAP-deleted tumors and TNG620 as a combination therapy with pembrolizumab to treat STK11-mutant solid tumors. Tango also is looking at TNG908 in a phase 1/2 trial to treat MTAP-deleted cancers and expects additional data from the trial next year.

According to Tango, 10% to 15% of all human cancers are associated with the deletion of the MTAP enzyme.

The company also said it expected to have an Investigational New Drug filing for breast cancer and ovarian cancer therapy TNG348 soon.

Tango also reported improved financials. It said it had quarterly revenue of $14.6 million, up 153% year over year. It also said it had a net loss of $20.7 million, or $0.23 in earnings per share (EPS) loss, compared to a net loss of $24.9 million, or a loss of $0.28 in EPS, in the same period in 2022. 

Now what

On Thursday, the company said it had entered into a private stock placement, selling 15 million shares in a deal worth $80 million. As a private placement, it isn't dilutive to the stock. The jump up is huge this week and will likely be lowered as some investors look to take profits.

Jim Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Tango Therapeutics Stock Quote
Tango Therapeutics
TNGX
$6.54 (-16.26%) $-1.27

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1214328228 (1)
Why Tango Therapeutics Shares Rose 39.7% This Week

Our Most Popular Articles

Bull Market 6
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Buy Sell Dice on Financial Graph Stock Market Getty
1 "Magnificent Seven" Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Two Hundred Dollars Cash Money Invest Retire Stocks Getty
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now
MFST Microsoft AMZN Amazon Apple AAPL stock investing money
Opinion: These Will Be the 5 Biggest Stocks by 2030

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services