Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

2 Green Flags for Nike Stock in 2023

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos – Aug 11, 2023 at 4:12AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The footwear specialist is projecting higher margins ahead.

Investors haven't been thrilled with Nike (NKE -0.60%) stock so far this year. While the footwear specialist has posted generally strong operating results, Wall Street ignored those successes and instead favored more exciting growth stocks. Nike shares are down through early August while the S&P 500 is up 17%.

That underperformance might not last long. There are some good reasons to like Nike here, beyond just the relatively cheap price right now. Let's take a closer look at two factors that could drive higher returns for shareholders.

Green flag 1: Solid growth

Nike's late-June earnings report was better than it might appear at first glance. Its reported 5% sales increase rises to 8% once you account for currency exchange rate swings. Nike's e-commerce sales, which reflect direct connections with consumers, plus higher margins, are booming. This sales channel was up 18% in the quarter that ended in late March.

Compare that result with Foot Locker, which announced a 9% comparable-store sales drop in the latest quarter while citing a weakening consumer spending environment. Nike wasn't as impacted by this situation, indicating excellent brand and marketing strength in addition to a steady stream of popular product innovations.

"Nike's strong results make clear that our strategy is working," CEO John Donahoe said in a press release. Investors are likely to benefit from continued wins along these lines.

Green flag 2: Inventory

Nike has, for several quarters, been working to get its inventory levels back in line with demand. This strategy has pressured profit margins through promotions and higher sales at its factory outlet locations even as prices rose for some popular footwear products like the Jordan and Air Max lines. You could see evidence of this challenge showing up in gross profit margin, which was down 1 percentage point in the past quarter, to 44% of sales, and declined 2.5 percentage points for the full fiscal 2023 year.

Yet inventory levels fell this past quarter, marking a return to healthy levels. Not only is this good news for profitability going forward, but Nike's aggressive moves on this score put it ahead of the competition. As a result, the company is positioned to capture more of the footwear industry's profits over the next few quarters.

"We feel very good about the results driven by our decisive actions over the past year," CFO Matthew Friend said in a conference call with investors.

The right price

Nike put some hard numbers behind those positive comments. The company is projecting a rebound in gross profit margin in 2024 that nearly reverses this past year's drop. Sales growth should be close to the 8% rate that investors saw in the most recent quarter, after adjusting for currency swings.

The stock seems attractively priced today given those green flags. You can buy Nike for 3.3 times sales, down from recent highs above 4. Lululemon Athletica, for context, is priced at nearly 6 times the past year's sales.

Sure, Nike isn't as profitable, and isn't growing as quickly as its smaller athleisure peer. But the company is positioned for a sales acceleration once industry trends improve, and profits are likely headed higher. Consider adding this stock to your watch list before Wall Street catches on to Nike's growth rebound.

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has positions in Nike. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lululemon Athletica and Nike. The Motley Fool recommends Foot Locker and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $47.50 calls on Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

senior citizen jogging exercise running
Where Will Nike Stock Be in 1 Year?
 shopping for sneakers nike addidas athletic apparel (1)
Better Buy: Nike vs. Foot Locker
 shopping for sneakers nike addidas athletic apparel (1)
Is Nike a Buy Now?
 nike-puerto-rico
Nike Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
 Nike boxing girl
1 Top Dividend Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
495%
 
S&P 500 Returns
131%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/11/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Bull Market 6
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Buy Sell Dice on Financial Graph Stock Market Getty
1 "Magnificent Seven" Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
AI, robotics, cloud software, metaverse
Jensen Huang Says Nvidia Is Partnering With a Top AI Training Company -- What Investors Need to Know
android-pressing-laptop-keyboard
1 Magnificent AI Stock to Buy Before It Is Worth $3 Trillion

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services