EPR Properties (EPR 0.73%) has underperformed the market over the past year, as the bankruptcy of one of its largest tenants weighed on the stock. However, the bankruptcy was recently finalized on favorable terms, and the rest of EPR's business is producing excellent results. I own quite a bit of EPR and don't plan to change that anytime soon.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Aug. 7, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 8, 2023.