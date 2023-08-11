Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Doximity Stock Plunged 29% This Week

By Steve Symington – Aug 11, 2023 at 10:09PM

Key Points

  • Doximity announced solid fiscal first-quarter 2024 results that exceeded expectations.
  • But the online networking service for medical professionals is also laying off 10% of its workforce and lowered annual guidance.
  • Management blamed the underperformance of major upsells after a record annual buying cycle.

The healthcare-centric networking service announced layoffs and reduced its full-year guidance even after posting strong quarterly results. Here's what happened.

What happened

Shares of Doximity (DOCS -4.38%) fell 29.4% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the healthcare-centric online networking specialist's solid fiscal results for the first quarter of 2024, ended June 30, were overshadowed by planned layoffs and disappointing forward guidance.

Doximity stock was down nearly 23% on Wednesday alone, after the company said second-quarter revenue climbed 20% year over year, to $108.5 million. That translated to GAAP net income of $28.4 million, or $0.13 per share, and adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $40.6 million, or $0.19 per share. Analysts, on average, were looking for lower adjusted net income of $0.15 per share on revenue of $107 million.

So what

Doximity seemed to be enjoying some operating leverage as it scales as well, seeing adjusted EBITDA climb 39% year over year, to $46.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 42.9%, expanding from 37% in the same year-ago period. The company also generated healthy cash flows during the quarter, with operating cash flow rising 28% to $57.2 million, and free cash flow growing 31% to $55.6 million.

"We're pleased to report another quarter of record engagement across our entire platform, with over 525,000 unique providers using our workflow tools in Q1," stated Doximity co-founder and CEO Jeff Tangney. "Looking ahead, we are focused on streamlining our client workflows, so we can fully capitalize on our long-term potential."

Now what

Despite Doximity's quarterly beat, however, the company simultaneously announced plans to lay off roughly 100 employees, or 10% of its workforce, "to simplify its operations and better align its resources with its priorities." The move will result in restructuring charges of $8 million to $10 million, with the majority incurred in the current second quarter of fiscal 2024. 

In addition, Doximity lowered its full fiscal-year revenue outlook to between $452 million and $468 million, down from its previous guidance in May for a range of $500 million to $506 million, and called for fiscal 2024 adjusted EBITDA to be between $193 million and $209 million, compared with between $216 million and $222 million previously. 

During the subsequent conference call with analysts, Doximity CFO Anna Bryson explained:

