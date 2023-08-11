Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why IonQ Stock Popped Today

By Steve Symington – Aug 11, 2023 at 2:46PM

Key Points

  • IonQ easily exceeded analysts' revenue estimates for the second quarter.
  • The quantum computing leader benefited from earlier-than-expected progress with a significant customer contract.
  • The company also raised its full-year bookings outlook for the second time since June.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

IonQ handily beat expectations and raised its full-year outlook.

What happened

Shares of IonQ (IONQ 10.77%) were up 17.1% as of 10:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the quantum computing specialist announced strong second-quarter results and raised its full-year bookings outlook.

Quarterly revenue climbed 111% year over year to $5.5 million, well above the high end of its guidance range of $4.1 million to $4.5 million provided in May. That translated to a net loss of $43.7 million, or $0.22 per share, under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Adjusted for a $15.5 million noncash loss related to a change in fair value of warrant liabilities, IonQ's net loss would have been closer $0.14 per share. 

Analysts on average were expecting a slightly narrower net loss of $0.13 per share on revenue of $4.9 million. 

So what

To be fair, the budding quantum computing leader noted its top-line beat was aided by progress for a single customer contract taking place earlier than expected, which shifted some revenue forward into the second quarter.

More exciting, however, was that IonQ achieved $28 million in new bookings for the second quarter, representing the vast majority of its $32.2 million in total bookings so far in 2023.

CEO Peter Chapman added, "Our track record of success is beginning to speak for itself in the public markets, and we are relentlessly focused on bringing broad quantum advantage to all our customers."

Now what

IonQ also raised its outlook for 2023 to call for revenue of $18.9 million to $19.3 million (compared to $18.8 million to $19.2 million previously), and bookings between $49 million and $56 million (an increase from the range of $45 million to $55 million provided in June).

In the end, IonQ remains in its earliest stages as it works to expand the accessibility of its quantum platforms. But after raising its outlook for the second time since June, it's hardly surprising to see the stock extending its already incredible year-to-date gains.

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

IonQ Stock Quote
IonQ
IONQ
$15.72 (10.77%) $1.53

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

data center
Why IonQ Stock Soared 42% in July
 A dollar sign launching like a rocket.
Why IonQ Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week
 impressed and happy business person looks at tablet
Here's Why IonQ Stock Skyrocketed Today
 Teacher drawing innovation rocket on chalkboard
Why IonQ Stock Made a Quantum Leap Today
 A piggybank launching like a rocket.
Why IonQ Stock Skyrocketed 39.7% Last Month

Our Most Popular Articles

Retiree 9
3 Social Security Changes Retirees Can Expect in 2024
Buffett6 TMF
Warren Buffett's Latest $1.3 Billion Buy Brings His Total Investment in This Stock to More Than $71 Billion in 5 Years
One Hundred Dollar Bill Cash Money Dividend Income Invest Wages Salary Getty
Want $100 in Super Safe Annual Dividend Income? Invest $905 Into the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
20210408_BaxTowner_Cruise_CamA_GOLDENGATE_DETAIL_A9_904736
Warren Buffett Owns 40 Million Shares of This Automaker -- Is It Poised to Pop?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services