Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Upstart Stock Plummeted 45% This Week

By Dave Kovaleski – Aug 11, 2023 at 11:42AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The fintech had a bad week

What happened

It was a terrible week for the fintech Upstart Holdings (UPST 0.78%) as its stock price nose-dived nearly 50%. As of Friday at 10:45 a.m. ET, it was down 45.3% for the week, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. At one point during the week, it was down as much as 49.3%. Even with the huge drop, Upstart is still up some 152% year to date.

The broader markets were mixed this week, as the S&P 500 fell 0.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.5%, as of Friday morning.

So what

Upstart, a fintech that deploys artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests, had a dreadful year in 2022 when it got hit hard by the bear market. But it regained its mojo this year on improving macroeconomic conditions and a bullish technology market, among other factors. It was one of the best performers on the market, up over 300% at one point this year. 

But it lost about half its value this week after it posted second-quarter earnings on Aug. 8. The numbers were not bad, all things considered, as the company beat revenue and earnings expectations.

Revenue was down about 40% year over year in the quarter to $136 million, while the transaction volume of loans from its partners was down 64%. It had a net loss of $28 million, which was slightly better than the $30 million net loss in the second quarter of last year, and an adjusted net loss of $5.4 million. However, these numbers were up slightly from the first quarter of 2023. And the contribution margin -- the sales price per unit minus the cost per unit -- hit a record 67%.

CEO Dave Girouard said: "While the economic environment continues to be challenging, Upstart has the opportunity to grow quickly and profitably when we return to a normalized economy. We're in the pole position to lead the industry to an AI-enabled future that dramatically improves access to credit for hundreds of millions of Americans."

Now what

Investors were more spooked by Upstartʻs outlook for the third quarter than its earnings. Revenue was targeted at $140 million, which would be a slight increase over the second quarter, but the net loss was forecast to rise to $38 million and the contribution margin was expected to fall to 65%.

There was also a concern about higher defaults in a still-challenging economy as the companyʻs own Upstart Macro Index, which tracks the impact of the economy on credit losses, was at an all-time high of 1.68 in June. A reading over 1 indicates higher-than-normal default rates in a month, so the 1.68 reading suggests default rates were 68% higher than the long-term average.

Investors in Upstart must be used to this type of roller coaster ride by now as the stock exploded on the scene in 2021, up 143%, followed by a 91% drop in 2022. This year has been a positive one, but you saw the type of volatility it is prone to this week.

For that reason, it is still a stock that, even on the dip, I would not buy until it shows more consistent results.

Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Upstart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

two traders looking at a chart
Is Upstart Stock a Buy?
 GettyImages-1300236859
2 Reasons to Sell Upstart Stock Right Now
 Economic crisis stock chart falling down business global money bankruptcy
Why Upstart Holdings Stock Plummeted Today
 A collection of one-dollar bills
Why Upstart Holdings Stock Stalled Today
 loan approval financing congratulations
Why Upstart Stock Was Tumbling Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
497%
 
S&P 500 Returns
131%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/11/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Buffett6 TMF
Warren Buffett's Latest $1.3 Billion Buy Brings His Total Investment in This Stock to More Than $71 Billion in 5 Years
Retiree 9
3 Social Security Changes Retirees Can Expect in 2024
One Hundred Dollar Bill Cash Money Dividend Income Invest Wages Salary Getty
Want $100 in Super Safe Annual Dividend Income? Invest $905 Into the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
GettyImages-104212737
Cathie Wood Goes Rally Selling: 3 Stocks She Just Sold

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services