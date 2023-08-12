Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

1 Apple Chip Supplier Might Hold the Key to Understanding When iPhone Sales Rebound

By Nicholas Rossolillo – Aug 12, 2023 at 7:10AM

Key Points

  • Apple is posting sluggish growth from its iPhone business, which isn't helping Skyworks Solutions.
  • Skyworks has been working on chips beyond the iPhone, which appears to be where much of its forward-looking growth is coming from.
  • It may be a couple of quarters before the iPhone business reports a more robust year-over-year rebound.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Skyworks Solutions, much like other mobile chip companies, is still hurting.

Thanks to guidance from mobile chipmakers in recent months, it was no surprise that Apple (AAPL 0.03%) reported sluggish iPhone sales for its quarter ended June 2023. The tech titan's phone revenue declined 2% year over year or notched a slight increase when excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rates.

To this day, the iPhone still represents more than half of all of Apple's revenue ($157 billion of the $294 billion total through the first nine months of Apple's current fiscal year). More robust, profitable iPhone growth will be a must for Apple stock to justify its high premium of 30 times trailing-12-month earnings (or 28 times free cash flow). Top mobile chip supplier Skyworks Solutions (SWKS -0.65%) provides some hints on what could lay ahead.  

Betting on something other than iPhone

Skyworks Solutions is a top designer and manufacturer of mobile chips -- the stuff that enables devices like smartphones to connect to a wireless network or Wi-Fi. This makes it especially reliant on consumer electronics sales, an area of the semiconductor industry that has been beaten up badly after massive household spending during the first two years of the pandemic. 

Apple is responsible for much of this consumer electronics exposure, with 64% of Skyworks' total revenue of $1.07 billion in its own June 2023 quarter tied to Apple (so, about $685 million in sales from Apple). Of that total, about 85% comes from the iPhone specifically, with devices like the iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch making up the rest.  

Suffice it to say the iPhone is an important product for Skyworks. This is a reliance Skyworks has been working hard to diversify for many years but to limited success thus far. 

Apple has said it expects some sequential increases in iPhone sales for the next quarter, which will end in September, and Skyworks seems to confirm this. However, this is largely a seasonal effect from new iPhone model launches as well as device manufacturing ramping up through the year in support of the holiday shopping frenzy every late autumn and early winter. Skyworks said its September revenue is expected to be $1.215 billion at the midpoint of guidance, up about 13% to 14% from last quarter, but importantly, down about 14% from the same period in 2022.

In a further hint that Skyworks' diversification efforts, and not the Apple iPhone, are what's driving the sequential increase (but annual decline), Skyworks' CEO, Liam Griffin, rattled off a number of new chip product launches. Wi-Fi 6E and early Wi-Fi 7 modems are rolling out. 5G network infrastructure buildout is ongoing. And chips for smart home devices like Samsung soundbars and wearable tech like earbuds are growing markets for Skyworks. 

Most notable, perhaps, is Skyworks' steady ramp into automotive, which it jump-started with the purchase of designs from peer Silicon Labs two years ago. Griffin said sales to automakers are now well over a $200 million-per-year run rate.

Is iPhone growth done for?

When adding up the sum of all commentary, it's safe to assume that Apple's marquee iPhone business shouldn't be relied upon as a key growth driver anymore -- at least, not anytime soon. Smartphones have matured into a more stable, though highly profitable, source of income for Apple and its suppliers like Skyworks. 

New devices will propel growth going forward. For Apple, maybe it will be Vision Pro, which Skyworks undoubtedly will supply connectivity chips for. And for Skyworks, it still has work to do to diversify its business. But early work in automotive continues to look promising. Late in 2022, Skyworks' management had commented that auto sales were at about $200 million per year, so Griffin's recent dialogue indicates smart cars are a modest growth outlet. 

For myself and my ownership of both Apple and Skyworks shares, I rank both as a hold. Apple has a high premium it will need to prove with a return to growth in 2024. Until then, I believe the Apple stock run-up is mostly over. 

As for Skyworks, it has a far cheaper valuation at less than 17 times trailing-12-month earnings and just 12 times free cash flow. However, overall it isn't a growth business anymore -- at least, not until it can scale up its non-smartphone and non-Apple business to a more significant level. For now, Skyworks needs an iPhone rebound, and that doesn't exactly look like a promising bet for 2023.  

Nicholas Rossolillo and his clients have positions in Apple and Skyworks Solutions. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Silicon Laboratories and Skyworks Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Apple Stock Quote
Apple
AAPL
$177.79 (0.03%) $0.06
Skyworks Solutions Stock Quote
Skyworks Solutions
SWKS
$107.24 (-0.65%) $0.70

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Teen shows friend something on their smart phone
Better Buy: Apple vs. Alphabet
 commute leaving for work talking on phone home
Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock Just Did Something It Hasn't Done Since 2016
 apple-stock-aapl-buy-now
Apple Stock: Buy the Dip?
 consulting on finances at home
Is It Too Late to Buy Apple Stock?
 people-using-smartphone
1 Massive Reason to Buy Apple Stock After Its Latest Pullback

Our Most Popular Articles

Retiree 9
3 Social Security Changes Retirees Can Expect in 2024
Buffett6 TMF
Warren Buffett's Latest $1.3 Billion Buy Brings His Total Investment in This Stock to More Than $71 Billion in 5 Years
One Hundred Dollar Bill Cash Money Dividend Income Invest Wages Salary Getty
Want $100 in Super Safe Annual Dividend Income? Invest $905 Into the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
20210408_BaxTowner_Cruise_CamA_GOLDENGATE_DETAIL_A9_904736
Warren Buffett Owns 40 Million Shares of This Automaker -- Is It Poised to Pop?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services