Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

3 Things That Smart Investors Know About Roblox Stock

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos – Aug 13, 2023 at 7:25AM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The tech company surprised investors with slowing growth in its last earnings report.

Investors were disappointed with the latest earnings results out of Roblox (RBLX -2.55%). The digital entertainment platform specialist achieved another quarter of strong customer engagement in the selling period that ran through late June. Yet Wall Street chose instead to focus on the company's decelerating sales growth rate as compared to the prior quarter.

Smart investors know to look past quarter-to-quarter volatility in favor of more enduring factors like customer loyalty, scale, and brand power. Let's take a closer look, then, at three things that really matter about this business and that will likely determine whether shareholders see good returns from the stock over time.

1. Bookings tell the real growth story for Roblox

Wall Street focused on Roblox's slowing sales growth as a potential cautionary flag. That's understandable given that shares had rallied in 2023 partly on the expectation that revenue would continue its positive trajectory. Sales rose just 2% year over year in Q4 but rebounded to a 22% year-over-year increase in Q1 of 2023. Q2's 15% year-over-year jump was a letdown by comparison and it pressured the stock price immediately following the earnings announcement.

Bookings are a better gauge of growth trends, though, because most of Roblox's sales are recognized over a long period. And booking trends were solid, although they still decelerated slightly. Bookings were up 22% year over year this quarter compared to 25% year-over-year bump in the prior quarter. This increase was comprised of a 19% year-over-year increase in paying users, plus a 3% uptick in average spending. "We had a strong bookings quarter," executives said in a letter to shareholders.

2. Engagement is critical for Roblox's long-term success

At this stage in Roblox's growth story, healthy engagement by its users is critical to boosting its scale and eventually achieving management's ambitious long-term goal of welcoming over 1 billion active users (compared to just 65 million today). Progress was encouraging on this score in Q2.

Hours of engagement landed at 14 billion, up 24% year over year in Q2 to mark an acceleration over last quarter's 23% boost. Management said there was growth in all of its geographies and demographics, but that engagement levels are rising especially fast among older users.

Wall Street might have liked these figures to be higher, but there's no sign that Roblox is struggling to attract either content creators or fans of digital entertainment.

3. Roblox's net losses are here to stay 

The news wasn't as bright around reported earnings. While Roblox continues to generate positive cash flow, and growth in some major expense categories is starting to slow, net losses expanded in Q2. Over the past half year, these losses landed at $555 million compared to $341 million a year earlier. Management said this increase was due to their growth investments aimed at supporting the business.

Management also warned investors not to expect a shift to positive earnings any time soon. "We expect to continue to report net losses for the foreseeable future even as we anticipate generating net cash by operating activities," the company explained in a letter to shareholders.

It takes a high risk tolerance to own this stock

The prospect of continued losses ahead, plus uncertainty about Roblox's growth rebound trajectory, had investors feeling skittish about the stock. Shares gave back nearly all of their 25% year-to-date gain in the initial hours following the earnings update.

Yet the growth thesis hasn't changed in any fundamental way. Roblox is still expanding its platform while focusing on cash flow over reported profits. That's why investors with a high-risk tolerance might want to add the stock to their watchlists as it hits the discount aisle.

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roblox. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

brothers playing video games gaming
Why Roblox Stock Fell 20% This Week
 Happy group of friends using phones technology.
This Company Has a Big Advantage Over Meta Platforms When It Comes to the Metaverse
 GettyImages-1368084943
1 Metaverse Stock to Buy Right Now (and It's Not Meta Platforms)
 A rocket ship launching.
1 Metaverse and AI Super Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever
 AI-robots-office
Better AI Stock: Roblox vs. DigitalOcean

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
490%
 
S&P 500 Returns
131%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/13/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Money Under Chain and Lock Debt Getty
Banks Just Offered a Sobering Update to Wall Street, and It Likely Means a Big Move in Stocks Is on the Way
bull_market_1
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Magnificent Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Through the Rally
Investor - GettyImages-1132254473
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Growth Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
4 Unforgettable Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Wake of the Nasdaq Bear Market Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services