Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

1 Spectacular Stock to Buy at a Massive Discount and 1 to Pass On

By Justin Pope – Aug 15, 2023 at 5:31AM

Key Points

  • Dollar General's business has struggled as consumers pull back.
  • Meanwhile, Walmart has benefited as a haven for cost-conscious shoppers.
  • However, valuations could greatly influence each stock's forward potential.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These two stocks are heading in opposite directions. Where do investors go from here?

Retail is a cornerstone of the American economy, and retailers like Dollar General (DG -0.77%) and Walmart (WMT -0.74%) have built empires doing hundreds of billions of dollars in annual sales to the consumer.

Interestingly, these companies' stocks trended in different directions over the past year. Share prices of Dollar General plunged 35% compared to a year ago, while Walmart's have soared by more than 21%.

What separates these two powerhouse retailers, and what's the better stock to buy today? Crunching the data reveals what appears to be a lopsided battle. Here is what you need to know.

Dollar General's struggles

Investors have generally enjoyed strong performance from Dollar General since the company went public in 2009. It succeeded, in part, by opening its stores in rural neighborhoods lacking the population to support large retailers like Walmart. Today, Dollar General has over 19,000 stores, primarily in the United States (with a small portion in Mexico).

But the company has struggled over the past two years; revenue growth slipped to the low to mid-single digits, and operating margins are drifting lower.

DG Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) Chart

DG revenue (quarterly YoY growth); data by YCharts; YoY = year over year; TTM = trailing 12 months.

Management pointed to the economy putting pressure on customers, which is interesting. With Dollar General, one might think customers would flock to its stores to save money, but that hasn't shown up in the company's operating results. As with many businesses, inflation has hurt margins; inventory costs rose more than 14% year over year in the first quarter.

The combination of timid customers and higher costs stunted Dollar General's operating results and punished the stock, which investors have seen this year.

Walmart has enjoyed success

Meanwhile, Walmart has seemingly benefited from consumers cutting back. You can see below that revenue growth held up better through a quarter of 2023. While operating margins declined, sales grew enough to increase operating income.

Walmart might not get into some rural neighborhoods that Dollar General can, but the company still has a massive footprint. An estimated 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of one of its stores. Walmart is also a tremendous player in the grocery segment, which likely helps attract traffic.

WMT Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) Chart

WMT revenue (quarterly YoY growth) data by YCharts.

Has it been perfect? Of course not. Still, Walmart's tremendous size has seemingly helped it navigate a challenging operating environment, and Wall Street has rewarded investors accordingly. Investors will get an updated look at each company when second-quarter earnings come by month's end.

But what about moving forward?

American consumers will likely rebound over the long term. The economy has ups and downs, but shoppers are easily the economy's driving force. Roughly two-thirds of U.S. gross domestic product comes from consumer spending. That means Dollar General and Walmart have a good shot at growing over time.

But the company and the stock aren't the same thing. Dollar General's stock trades at a forward P/E of 16.6 versus Walmart's 25.7. Investors love themselves some Walmart. Analysts believe its earnings will grow by an average of 5.5% annually over the next three to five years versus 7.9% for Dollar General. If you weren't just keeping score, Walmart's stock has a higher valuation but a lower expected growth rate.

It translates directly to each stock's price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio; Walmart trades at a PEG of 4.7, implying that the stock is blisteringly expensive considering its expected growth. Dollar General? It trades at a more reasonable PEG of 2.1. It's not a concrete predictor of the future; nobody can know for sure. However, it gives Dollar General stock a solid shot at outperforming Walmart. That makes it the clear winner to buy today.

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

financial analysis company filing business papers
Does This Comment From McDonald's CEO Bode Well for Dollar Tree, Dollar General Stock?
 store aisle 5 below dollar general dollar tree
Dollar General Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
 Shocked by bad news couple sitting on couch reading letter bills expensive
Is Dollar General a Buy Now?
 Dollar General's stock returns vs the S&P 500.
Dollar General Stock Has Had a Major Achievement in 8 of the Past 10 Years
 shopper smiles while browing store shelves
Should Investors Buy Dollar General Stock for the Dividend?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
490%
 
S&P 500 Returns
131%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/15/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

King chess piece held by woman
My Top Dividend King to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years, and It Isn't Even Close
The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Prediction: These 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks Will Join Apple and Microsoft in the $2 Trillion Club by 2033
23_04_13 US dollar banknotes on fire and falling down _MF Dload
Virgin Galactic Is Ringing the Warning Bells, and Investors Shouldn't Cover Their Ears
MFM_20230804
Investors Look at Apple, Amazon, and More

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services