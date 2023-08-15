Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
4 Future Dividend Aristocrats® to Buy

By Mark Roussin, CPA – Aug 15, 2023 at 11:35AM

All four of these dividend stocks have paid growing dividends for 20 or more consecutive years.

A company that has proven its ability to grow its free cash flow over the years, and also to grow its dividend, is a stock I want to own. Dividend Aristocrats® are among the most consistent dividend payers. (The term Dividend Aristocrats® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC.)

In today's video, I will discuss four soon-to-be Dividend Aristocrats®. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT -0.10%) isn't known for its dividend, but it has grown that dividend for 20 consecutive years.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Aug. 11, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 14, 2023.

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Mark is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

